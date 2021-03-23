Akeredolu to herders: Quit Ondo forests or face consequences

Disowns promoters of secession bid in S’West

Adewale Momoh Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has renewed his eviction order to armed cattle herders and other illegal occupants of forest reserves in the state, warning that those who choose to flout the order will be doing so at their own peril.

The governor spoke yesterday during the swearingin ceremony of the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, and four Special Advisers at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

The warning came same day the governor distanced the state from the secession agenda being promoted by some groups within the South West geopolitical zone.

Akeredolu, who vowed not to shirk his responsibilities as governor of the state, disclosed that in a bid to ensure the security and wellbeing of the people of the state, he was fully prepared to get rid of illegal occupants who are still lurking within forest reserves across the state.

He described the herders occupying the forest reserves as trespassers and vowed that the interest of the people of the state, particularly the coming generation, will not be mortgaged for political expediency under any guise.

The governor emphasised that anyone who intends to engage in a private business of animal husbandry in the 21st Century, must be ready to abide by the modern methods of operation or quit.

“We, therefore, reiterate our stance on the prohibition of open grazing by cattle rearers in any part of Ondo State.

On this, there shall be no compromise. In a similar vein, we will continue to arrest any underage herders in the state. The Government will prosecute the mindless handlers of these unfortunate kids.

We will insist on punishing any errant herdsman and exact compensation commensurate to the level of destruction of farms and businesses in any part of the state. “Anyone who commits a crime under the guise of outmoded pastoralism shall be sanctioned severely. We will proceed to mobilize the people against this menace.

The people of Ondo State will not accept any aberrant incursion into our space.” On the issue of secession of the South West region from Nigeria, the governor disowned the groups championing the separatist agenda, stressing that the people of Ondo State have elected to stay in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as presently constituted.

