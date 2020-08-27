Akeredolu to IGP: We’ll resist plans to collapse Amotekun into community policing

…tasks guber candidates on issue-based campaign

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has vowed that Amotekun Corps would not be allowed to operate under the guise of community policing as being projected by the Nigeria Police. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum emphasized that the grassroots’ security outfit had come to stay and fully ready to protect lives of the Southwest residents with non-prohibitive ammunition. The governor stated this yesterday while featuring on a Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily monitored by New Telegraph in Akure, the Ondo State capital. According to him, the Inspector General of Police should call for a discussion on the need for collaboration, rather than collapsing Amotekun into community policing.

Akeredolu, who disclosed that Amotekun Corps had helped in the rescue of kidnap victims in the state kicked against having a central command structure for the planned community policing as agreement was yet to be reached on its operation and command, maintaining that creating a state police, there must be corresponding responsibility by sending more funds to the state. He said: “We will not collapse Amotekun into community policing. Amotekun will stand on its own. It will operate under its own law. It is not going to be collapsed.

There is no intimidation. We will not collapse it. There is no need to pretend. We will make them to understand. We are not forcing the IG to understand. We have our laws and if anybody feels otherwise he should go to court. Amotekun has come to stay.

“It will not be accepted for Amotekun to be collapsed into community policing. We have a law that set it up. The law set up Amotekun and Amotekun is going to operate under its own laws. It is not going to be subsumed under any set up. We work together and collaborate. Whoever feels otherwise can go to court.

“Ours is collaborative and not confrontational. We will collaborate and work together. We have deployed our Amotekun into the rural areas. That is where kidnapping is taking place. We recruited hunters who know the forest. “We have not yet agreed as what should be in the issue of ammunition. Amotekun is allowed to carry non-prohibited ammunition. Without ammunition, they cannot face bandits or kidnappers. We will continue to discuss on the need for Amotekun to carry arms. Amotekun will gradually do its job until they are allowed to carry arm.”

Meanwhile, Akeredolu charged his co-candidates for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo to ensure that political activities preceding the poll must be devoid of violence. Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emphasized that political atmosphere of the state must be charged with issues as his administration would not hesitate to deal with any aberrant behaviour capable of breaching the rights of the people. He said: “As we are all aware, the gubernatorial election will be holding in the State in a couple of weeks from now. It is going to be a contestation of ideas among brothers and sisters who offer to serve our people in the highest public office.”

