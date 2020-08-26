Akeredolu to Jegede: Wait till 2032 to become Ondo gov

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday came hard on standard-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, saying he was not yet ripe for the exalted post of the state’s chief executive, urging him to shelve hisgovernorshipambition untill 2032.

According to Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), it was not yet the turn of the Central Senatorial District where Jegede hailed from to produce the governor. The governor stated this yesterday while speaking in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu, who is from Ondo North Senatorial District of the state argued that it would be unjust for anyone from Central Senatorial District to become governor during the October 10, 2020 governorship election after the district had just ruled the state for eight years.

The governor had maintained that the district that ought to produce the next governor for the state after his exit from office should be the Southern Senatorial District which had the privilege between 2003 and 2007 since the country’s return to democracy in 1999. He said: “We need to work for the party.

The APC will continue to rule this state forever if we organise ourselves based on principle. When I complete my four years in the north senatorial district, it will go back to the south.

“The south will rule for another eight years and after that it will come back to the Ondo Central senatorial district. So, it is not yet the turn of Akure (Ondo Central), they should go and wait for their turn.

“Let us work for the party, not only Akeredolu but APC. We may have challenges here and there but this party has done well for this country. Opposition is not good, don’t let us allow them to take over this state.”

Meanwhile, one of the frontline aspirants, who contested the July 20 governorship primaries of the All ProgressivesCongress(APC), Engr. Ife Oyedele has said there was no alternative to voting the party’s candidate, OluwarotimiAkeredoluback to office in the October 10 governorship poll.

Oyedele, who is the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), stated this while donating his campaign office in Akure, the state capital to boost Akeredolu’s re-election bid.

Oyedele said: “Apart from the fact that voting PDP will return us back to Egpyt, the party will also disrupt the peaceful rotation agreement in the state. “PDP and other oppositions do not have any aim for good governance.

They are parties without qualities. At the moment, Akeredolu remains the best option for us in the state. “I appeal to all APC members, whatever may be your previous grievances, please forgive and forget and let’s come together to ensure we elect Akeredolu.”

