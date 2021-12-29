Metro & Crime

Akeredolu to monarchs: Set up community police in your domains

…warns against installation of lesser chiefs by traditional rulers

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has asked traditional rulers to set up community police in their various communities in order to reduce criminal activities and ensure peace in various communities the state.

Also, the governor read the riot act to traditional rulers who are installing lesser monarchs and chiefs outside their domains in the state saying such development may lead to break down of law and order.

Akeredolu, who gave the warning at the installation of seven monarchs in the state, expressed worry over incessant petitions and outcries arising from continuous tendency of traditional rulers to install minor chiefs in areas outside their domains.

The installations of lesser chiefs and monarchs by traditional rulers, the government said was capable of causing crisis among various communities, thereby aggravating the security issues in the state.

The governor spoke at the presentation of Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to some monarchs including the Onirun of Irun Akoko, Oba Samuel Agboola  in Akoko Southeast Local Government, the Oluboropa of Iboropa Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government and Oba Raphael Oluyede as Alayede of Ogbese in Akure North Local Government areas of the state.

Other monarchs, who got staff of office and instruments of appointments, included Oba Nelson Gbadega, the Akamuja of Igburowo in Odigbo, Oba Laolu Olojido, the Eleti of Eti in Ifedore, Oba David Garuba, the Olusosan of Sosan-Akoko in Akoko Southeast and Oba Akinkuade Isaac, the Yangede of Epe in Ondo East Local Government areas of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Asiwaju Gboyega Adefarati and the Permanent Secretary at the office, and Chief Segun Odusanya, noted that such installations in disputed areas by traditional rulers often leads to communal violence, crises and attacks.

 

