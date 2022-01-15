Akeredolu to Oyo APC: Win next election to honour Akala

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State to honour the late former Governor, Adebayo Alao-Akala by winning the governorship election in the state. Akeredolu stated this yesterday during a condolence visit to the widows, family and relatives of the late APC chieftain in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, noted that Akala was committed to the unity and progress of the APC till end, adding that the party must be more united in respect of the late former governor. Akeredolu maintained that the APC lost the last governorship election, and must put its house in order to ensure that the coming election is won. He said: “You have to come together to fight because of him (Akala).

He stood for APC till the end. You lost the last election; you must not lose the coming one.” The governor commiserated with the widows, children as well as the entire family of the deceased, urging them to take solace in the good work he did while on earth. Akeredolu, who said he received the news of the late former governor’s death with a rude shock, noted that he was a man with a large heart.

