Akeredolu transmits N159bn 2021 budget to Ondo Assembly

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday transmitted N159 budget estimates for year 2021 to the State House of Assembly. Tagged: ‘Budget of Hope’, the budget has a recurrent expenditure profile of one hundred and three billion, twenty- one Million, nine hundred and eighty thousand, three hundred and ninety- three Naira and thirty-four kobo with capital expenditure profile of fifty-six billion naira, seven hundred and seventyfour million, one hundred and thirty-two thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven naira and thirty-nine kobo.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic planning, Mr Emmanuel Igbasan who presented the budget on behalf of Akeredolu, noted that the year 2021 budget was meant to rekindle people’s hope in the face of very serious social, economic and difficult challenges, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the state had in the last three and a half years embarked on a number of initiatives, adding that the year 2021 budget will consolidate on the previous achievements through aggressive revenue generation towards ensuring delivery of more democratic gains. The economic and social sectors have the highest allocation in the budget estimate.

