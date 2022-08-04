Metro & Crime

Akeredolu urged to present staff of office to Ondo Oba-elect

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Following the verdict of an Ondo State High Court sitting in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area, the state Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has been urged to commence the processes of confirmation, installation and presentation of staff of office to Prince Bamidele Ekunsami as the Olofun of Irele.

The call by the claimants in suit number H/OK/7/2021 came on the heels of the judgment delivered by Justice Tope Adedipe, which removed and declared illegal, null and void the appointment of Prince Olanrewaju Ayeromora as the Regent of the Ode Irele, after the kingmakers have selected a king-designate. The court also ordered that Ayeromora should stop parading himself as the regent of the town.

One of the ruling families, (the claimants), the Opetusin Ruling House, led by High Chiefs Olusola Olajide, Bamidele Olamigoke and Jacob Omokungbe, the Oloja of Akingboye and Chairman of Ode Irele Kingmakers has approached the court seeking a declaration that having nominated, presented and elected Dr. Bamidele Ekunsami as the Olofun-elect to the Ode Irele stool, the second defendant, Mr. Olusegun Ajimotokin, who is the chairman of the local government, cannot appoint the deposed regent to the Olofun stool.

Joined in the suit are the regent, Prince Adeniyi Olarewaju Ayeromora and the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of Irele Local Government, Victor Adedeji. Barristers T Ogunde and E.N. Ajabo represented the defendants in court.

In the suit filed by the claimant’s lawyer, Prince Bode Famakin, had Governor Akeredolu; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs; the Secretary, Irele Local Government, Chief Ajigbore Olagundoye, and Claudius Lebi as defendants. The fourth and fifth defendants are representatives of Oyenusi and Ojomo Houses.

The stool of Olofun of Irele became vacant following the death of Late Oba Feyisara Odimayo in January 1993. After the death of the monarch, Claudius Lebi was installed king, but his case was pending in court until his death.

The Opetusin Ruling House insisted that the Oyenusi family was not entitled to contest the vacant stool, saying it (Opetusin House) had already nominated a candidate, Prince Bamidele Ekunsanmi but the process of installing the candidate was not done by the government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Senator Gyang saddened by assassination of Plateau monarch

Posted on Author Reporter

Musa Pam, Jos Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang has described as inhuman, barbaric and devilish the assassination of the Acting District Head of Foron, Gwom Rwey Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang by assailants suspected to be killer herdsmen on Monday night in his residence at Rasat, Foron of […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Bandits kill 3, raze Police station in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna Barely 24 hours after after 15 persons, including a Policeman, were killed in Beri, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, armed bandits struck agai invading Kanfanin Bobi village also in the LGA killing three persons in the process. They also burnt the Police station. It should be recalled that the […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara police rescue kidnapped varsity student, arrest 6 suspects

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have rescued the kidnapped 300-level student of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Khadijat Isiaq.   Recall that Khadijat was kidnapped penultimate Sunday at Okoru village, near Malete at about 9: 00 pm and the suspected kidnappers later contacted some people in Malete, demanding a N50m ransom before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica