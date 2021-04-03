Akeredolu urges Christians to pray, sacrifice for Nigeria

As Christians in Ondo State join their counterparts within the country and across the world to commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called for more sacrifice, prayers and renewed hope for Nigeria. According to Akeredolu in his Easter message to Christians in the state, the challenges confronting the state would soon be surmounted. In the message, which was signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, he urged Christians in the state and the country at large to imbibe the teaching of Jesus Christ on love and sacrifice
Related Articles
EITI tasks NNPC on championing transparency for National Oil Companies in Africa
The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (EITI) has tasked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to champion transparency for other National Oil Companies in Africa. EITI, a multi-stakeholder coalition that promotes extractives transparency and accountability in over 50 countries, also commended the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FCTA mulls total e-government implementation next year
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said that it has perfected plans to implement the e-government master plan of the Federal Government in the year 2021. This indication emerged when the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) Department of the administration rolled out its 2021 work plan. Acting Director of the Department, Dr. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Group drags Femi to ICC for instigating war crimes in Nigeria
Lagos-based lawyer, Femi Falana , will face criminal charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly instigating war crimes in Nigeria, triggering the killing of innocent citizens, wanton destruction of properties and other heinous crimes against humanity during and after the EndSARS protests. The criminal complaint, dated 4th November 2020, was addressed to the Office of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)