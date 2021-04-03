News Top Stories

Akeredolu urges Christians to pray, sacrifice for Nigeria

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

As Christians in Ondo State join their counterparts within the country and across the world to commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called for more sacrifice, prayers and renewed hope for Nigeria. According to Akeredolu in his Easter message to Christians in the state, the challenges confronting the state would soon be surmounted. In the message, which was signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, he urged Christians in the state and the country at large to imbibe the teaching of Jesus Christ on love and sacrifice

Our Reporters

