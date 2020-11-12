News

Akeredolu urges #EndSARS sponsors to challenge CBN’s action in court

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Governor of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed optimism that the accounts of suspected sponsors of #End SARS protests would be unfrozen if proper channel was followed. Akeredolu , however, counseled victims of the Central Bank’s (CBN) action, freezing their bank accounts to challenge the action in court should they feel their accounts were unlawfully frozen and unjustifiably breached. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum said, even though the CBN acted in line with the provisions of the law to freeze the accounts, the owners of the account should approach the court to challenge such decision.

Accordingly, the governor said that those affected by the action of the apex bank had a right to expose the necessity or otherwise and even to repudiate the accusations slammed against them by the CBN as frivolous and unfair. Akerdolu said this while expressing his mind on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily. He said: “Speaking very honestly, I don’t see anything wrong in it.

If for instance, my account was frozen, what would I do? All I would do is to go back to court to explain. The #EndSARS promoters should do that. “Even politicians, their accounts are sometimes frozen. You have to go to court and explain. And at the end of the day, the court will say, ‘leave the account. The account should be de-frozen’ and you take your money back.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Lawan denies plan to join presidential race

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has denied media reports, alleging that he was planning to participate in the country’s presidential race come 2023.   Lawan made the denial yesterday, in a press statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the President of the Senate on Media, Ola Awoniyi. Describing the report as mischievous […]
News

Asset recovery: ICPC seizes N16bn from agric ministry

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says deceased official helped self, cronies with N2.5bn The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that its asset recovery drive culminated in the seizure of a whopping N16 billion from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture early this year. According to the Commission, the diverted fund was domiciled in an “offline” […]
News Top Stories

SARS operatives to undergo psycho-medical examination

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Barely 48 hours after drawing the curtain on the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (F-SARS), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, has ordered the personnel of the dreaded squad to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing. Conscious of the operatives’ involvement in professional misconduct, occasioned by extra-judicial killings, extortion, brutality and sundry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: