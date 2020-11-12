Akeredolu urges #EndSARS sponsors to challenge CBN’s action in court

Governor of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed optimism that the accounts of suspected sponsors of #End SARS protests would be unfrozen if proper channel was followed. Akeredolu , however, counseled victims of the Central Bank’s (CBN) action, freezing their bank accounts to challenge the action in court should they feel their accounts were unlawfully frozen and unjustifiably breached. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum said, even though the CBN acted in line with the provisions of the law to freeze the accounts, the owners of the account should approach the court to challenge such decision.

Accordingly, the governor said that those affected by the action of the apex bank had a right to expose the necessity or otherwise and even to repudiate the accusations slammed against them by the CBN as frivolous and unfair. Akerdolu said this while expressing his mind on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily. He said: “Speaking very honestly, I don’t see anything wrong in it.

If for instance, my account was frozen, what would I do? All I would do is to go back to court to explain. The #EndSARS promoters should do that. “Even politicians, their accounts are sometimes frozen. You have to go to court and explain. And at the end of the day, the court will say, ‘leave the account. The account should be de-frozen’ and you take your money back.

