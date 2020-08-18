Akeredolu vows to make OAUTECH world-class varsity

If the pledge by the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is anything to go by, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUTECH), Okitipupa (former Ondo State University of Science and Technology) will soon be repositioned to be a world-class university.

The government made the promise to transform the institution named after the Late Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Agagu, while inaugurating some eight projects recently completed at the university.

The projects, which include the state-of-the-art library, the university main auditorium and the Administrative Building were initiated by the late Governor Agagu were said to have been abandoned for eight years by the previous administration. While inaugurating the projects, Governor Akeredolu, however, lauded the vision of the late former governor for his sincerity of purpose and commitment, which he said made the establishment of the university a reality.

He further explained that the institution, which was a one-faculty university for over eight years, now has two added additional Faculties – the School of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology, due to improved funding and investment by his administration.

The governor said: “Our administration is desirous to expand the programmes as stated in the University AcademicBrief. MarineEngineering, Applied Geology, Applied Geophysics, Petrochemical Engineering with options in Petroleum and Chemical Engineering, Mechatronic Engineering and Computer Engineering are some of the academic programmes already approved by the University Senate in this regard.

“It is gratifying to note that all academic programmes due for accreditation by the National Universities Commission have been fully accredited.

This also has been accomplished as a result of the commitment of our administration to the development of the university. “Also, in line with the desire of our administration to transform OAUSTECH to a world-class university, it has been enlisted as a beneficiary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) for the first time since its inception.

The university at present is benefitting from some interventions in this regard which will raise the status of the institution. OAUSTECH has also been selected to be a major beneficiary of the regular TETFund intervention for year 2020.”

Akeredolu, therefore, described the manner in which the projects were abandoned due to political differences as a dishonour to governance and disservice to the good people of the Southern Senatorial District in particular and the entire state at large.

According to the governor, who said his administration believes strongly that government should be a continuum, he had also completed some projects inherited from the previous administration, which neglected Agagu’s projects for eight years.

The governor, who noted that at the inception of his administration, he was alarmed by the deplorable condition of the university in terms of infrastructure, workers’ welfare and other essential facilities incidental to conducive learning environment, stressed that the unfortunate and deplorable situation of the university however strengthened his administration’s resolve to changing the narrative.

Towards this end, Akeredolu recalled that his administration immediately embarked on gradual, radical and systematic implementation of the state government’s strategic plan of the university.

