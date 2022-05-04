Akeredolu warns APC against denying South 2023 presidency

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against denying the South the 2023 presidency. The Southern Governors’ Forum Chairman insisted on the region producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

In a statement titled: ‘Our party, APC, must tread the path of equity’; the governor said it would be disingenuous for anyone to argue against rotating the presidency. He said: “The current democratic dispensation is anchored on the unwritten convention driven by a principle of Equity.

Political expediency dictates, more appealingly, that while adhering to the spirit and letters of the laws guiding conduct of elections and succession to political offices, we must do nothing which is capable of tilting the delicate balance against the established arrangement which guarantees peace and promotes trust. “Our party just elected officers on the established principle of giving every part of the country an important stake in the political calculus.

The focus has now shifted to the process which will culminate in the participation of our party in the general elections scheduled for next year. All lovers of peace and freedom must do everything to eschew tendencies that may predispose them to tak- ing decisions that promote distrust and lead to a crisis, the end of which nobody may be able to predict.

“The leadership of the party ensured that the principle of rotational representation guided its decision at the just-concluded convention. The party Chairmanship position has gone to the North.

All other offices have been filled with this understanding. This is the time the leaders of the party must make a categorical statement, devoid of equivocation, on the pattern of succession.

“The party Executive Committee has fixed a fee for the purchase of the nomination form for the office. It is expected, fervently, that it will proceed to complete the process by limiting the propensities for disagreement to a region for possible micro-management.

It is very expedient that we avoid self-inflicted crises before the general elections. “It is the turn of the southern part of the country to produce the next president.

The party leadership should have no difficulty in making pronouncements on this very important issue, just as it has fixed various fees for the purchase of forms. This must be done without delay. The principle of Federal Character is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, as amended. It will be disingenuous for anyone to argue against rotation at this period.

“We must not keep our party men and women guessing about the position of the leadership of the party. This is the time to weigh in and take control of the process.

No statement must suggest, even remotely, that the party harbours certain sentiments which may predispose it to consider throwing the contest open. This is certainly not the time for equivocation.”

