News

Akeredolu warns APC against denying South 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against denying the South the 2023 presidency.

The Southern Governors’ Forum Chairman insisted on the region producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

In a statement titled: ‘Our party, APC, must tread the path of equity’; the governor said it would be disingenuous for anyone to argue against rotating the presidency.

He said: “The current democratic dispensation is anchored on the unwritten convention driven by a principle of Equity. Political expediency dictates, more appealingly, that while adhering to the spirit and letters of the laws guiding conduct of elections and succession to political offices, we must do nothing which is capable of tilting the delicate balance against the established arrangement which guarantees peace and promotes trust.

“Our party just elected officers on the established principle of giving every part of the country an important stake in the political calculus. The focus has now shifted to the process which will culminate in the participation of our party in the general elections scheduled for next year. All lovers of peace and freedom must do everything to eschew tendencies that may predispose them to taking decisions that promote distrust and lead to a crisis, the end of which nobody may be able to predict.

“The leadership of the party ensured that the principle of rotational representation guided its decision at the just-concluded convention. The party Chairmanship position has gone to the North. All other offices have been filled with this understanding. This is the time the leaders of the party must make a categorical statement, devoid of equivocation, on the pattern of succession.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: Court disqualifies Ize-Iyamu, Audu as APC candidates

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

I’ll appeal judgement, says governorship flag bearer The High Court sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday disqualified both governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Gani Audu. Justice Courage Ogbebor, in his […]
News

ICT hub: NITDA to strengthen ties with varsities

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) yesterday said that it was strengthening ties with Nigerian universities to create a reliable Information Communication Technology (ICT) hub that would help to equip students across the country. NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi, disclosed this when the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Abdullahi Bala, led a […]
News

Plant-based diet can reduce risk of stroke risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said a healthy, plantbased diet could reduce the risk of stroke by up to 10 per cent. The findings of their study were published online in the journal ‘Neurology.’   Healthy plant-based diet includes greater amounts of foods like vegetables, whole grains and beans, and fewer less-healthy foods like […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica