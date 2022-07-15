Akeredolu warns monarchs against encroachment

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday warned traditional rulers, especially first class monarchs against encroaching into territories outside their jurisdiction. Akeredolu, who was speaking during the installation of Oba Olugbenga Ojo as the Iralepo of Isikan in Akure, the state capital warned the monarchs to ensure peace reign in their domain. Pointedly, Akeredolu said any unauthorised expansion of territory by any traditional will not be tolerated by the government The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, implored the newly installed Oba to accommodate everyone and assume the role of a father to improve the socio economic prospects of Isinkan. Akeredolu assured of his administration’s continued resolve to maintain dignified neutrality in the process of selecting ‘Obas’ ,saying,” it is absolutely the responsibility of the people.” The governor enjoined all royal fathers not to relent in their support for the various levels of government in the country, most especially on the security issue which has become a menace to Nigeria.

