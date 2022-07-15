Akeredolu warns monarchs against encroachment

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday warned traditional rulers, especially first class monarchs against encroaching into territories outside their jurisdiction. Akeredolu, who was speaking during the installation of Oba Olugbenga Ojo as the Iralepo of Isikan in Akure, the state capital warned the monarchs to ensure peace reign in their domain. Pointedly, Akeredolu said any unauthorised expansion of territory by any traditional will not be tolerated by the government The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, implored the newly installed Oba to accommodate everyone and assume the role of a father to improve the socio economic prospects of Isinkan. Akeredolu assured of his administration’s continued resolve to maintain dignified neutrality in the process of selecting ‘Obas’ ,saying,” it is absolutely the responsibility of the people.” The governor enjoined all royal fathers not to relent in their support for the various levels of government in the country, most especially on the security issue which has become a menace to Nigeria.
Related Articles
IPAC inaugurates new Enugu exco, harps on governance
A newly elected Enugu State Interim Management Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) was inaugurated in Enugu at the weekend. IPAC’s national leadership at the event charged political parties to always promote democratic tenets that would help in entrenching and sustaining good governance in the country. It equally stressed the need for […]
Ned Nwoko Right About Wike – PDP Group
The Concerned PDP League (CPDPL) in a swift reaction vehemently condemning Gov. Wike’s recent vilification reaction against a former member of the Federal House of Representative and the PDP senatorial flag bearer of Delta North Senatorial District of Delta state, Prince Ned Nwoko, is a validation of Ned’s political opinion about him. The group’s reaction […]
Kwara reiterates need for economic diversification
The Kwara State government has stressed the need for the diversification of the economy with increased support for entrepreneurs and private institutions to create jobs for youths in the state. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stated this at the official launch of Lotus Bank, Ilorin branch. AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy Kayode Alabi, said: “The […]
