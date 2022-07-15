News

Akeredolu warns monarchs against encroachment

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday warned traditional rulers, especially first class monarchs against encroaching into territories outside their jurisdiction. Akeredolu, who was speaking during the installation of Oba Olugbenga Ojo as the Iralepo of Isikan in Akure, the state capital warned the monarchs to ensure peace reign in their domain. Pointedly, Akeredolu said any unauthorised expansion of territory by any traditional will not be tolerated by the government The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, implored the newly installed Oba to accommodate everyone and assume the role of a father to improve the socio economic prospects of Isinkan. Akeredolu assured of his administration’s continued resolve to maintain dignified neutrality in the process of selecting ‘Obas’ ,saying,” it is absolutely the responsibility of the people.” The governor enjoined all royal fathers not to relent in their support for the various levels of government in the country, most especially on the security issue which has become a menace to Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IPAC inaugurates new Enugu exco, harps on governance

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

A newly elected Enugu State Interim Management Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) was inaugurated in Enugu at the weekend. IPAC’s national leadership at the event charged political parties to always promote democratic tenets that would help in entrenching and sustaining good governance in the country.   It equally stressed the need for […]
News

Ned Nwoko Right About Wike – PDP Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Concerned PDP League (CPDPL) in a swift reaction vehemently condemning Gov. Wike’s recent vilification reaction against a former member of the Federal House of Representative and the PDP senatorial flag bearer of Delta North Senatorial District of Delta state, Prince Ned Nwoko, is a validation of Ned’s political opinion about him. The group’s reaction […]
News

Kwara reiterates need for economic diversification

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara State government has stressed the need for the diversification of the economy with increased support for entrepreneurs and private institutions to create jobs for youths in the state. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq stated this at the official launch of Lotus Bank, Ilorin branch. AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy Kayode Alabi, said: “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica