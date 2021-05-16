Akeredolu warns traditional rulers on appointment of chiefs

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday warned traditional rulers in the state to desist from fomenting unnecessary trouble over appointment of chiefs in their domain.

The governor, said government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any traditional ruler caught indulging in act of lawlessness by appointing chief outside his jurisdiction.

Akeredolu who was speaking in Ikare Akoko in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state during the official presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko,Oba Adeleke warned monarchs against lawlessness.

The stool of Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko became vacant after the demise of Oba Samuel Adegbite on Sept. 1 2020. Akeredolu who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa said any traditional ruler that was dissatisfied with any decision on chieftaincy matters should seek redress in the court of law instead of taking laws into their hands. The governor urged the newly installed traditional ruler to exhibit high level of integrity in the discharge of his responsibility and should focus his attention on his area of jurisdiction in the town.

He said: “I wish to express my utmost displeasure over the recent mayhem that erupted in this community over the removal and subsequent appointment of the new Olokoja.

“We are all aware of the current state of insecurity in this country, therefore, under no circumstance shall we tolerate another wave of killing of innocent citizens and wanton destruction of properties over any security issue in the community, much less of any minor chieftaincy matter.”

Akeredolu assured the gathering that security of all residents of the state is his priority, saying, “we are making efforts to rid our communities of miscreants and criminals.

The Chairman of Akoko Northeast Local Government Area, Omojola Ashimiyu urged the new traditional ruler to be an apostle of peace and carry along all his people both home and abroad in his day-to-day administration.

Responding, the newly installed Owa-Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin appreciated the governor for the fatherly and leadership role he displayed in maintaining peace in Ikare land.

Oba Adedoyin,who apologised to the governor on recent attempts to disturb the peace in the town, assured that he would continue to speak with his people to be more peaceful and tolerant to avoid future occurrence.

