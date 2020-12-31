Akeredolu: We ban crossover services to strengthen public safety

OndoStategovernment yesterday said that its decision to place ban on crossover services across the state was not targeted at religionbutaimedatstrengthening public safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Chairman and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, stated this yesterday during an interactive meeting with various religious leaders and stakeholders in Akure, the state capital.

Fatusi noted that the meeting was part of the Committee’s strategies to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 with a view to educating leaders on the need to play exemplary role in the fight against the virus. While commending some religious leaders and other stakeholders who had supported the government in its effortatmitigating thespread of the infectious disease, appealed to the Church to remain an agent of change.

Fatusi said: “We are talking about a matter of life and death. People have talked about maintaining protocols in markets and other places but focus on churches and mosques is because by their designs they spread COVID- 19 more than open places.

“It is an enclosed place and people are more active therein. The likelihood of higher infection is very prominent. “The decision to cancel cross over vigil is not about churches, you will recall that the government cancelled Muslims gathering too, it is about subsisting order for prevention of outbreak of infection and reducing further spread of COVID-19.” Fatusi was echoed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Oladipupo Durojaiye, who harped on the need for the people to celebrate in moderation and joinhandsinfightagainstthe virus, in the interest of all.

Responding, state’s Chairmanof ChristianAssociation of Nigeria (CAN), Revd. Ayo Oladapo called on the government to permit churches to celebrate the crossover services, stressing that churches had been educating members on preventive measures against the pandemic, saying the body being a law abiding would not work against the directive of the government while requesting for a stronger working relationship between the church and the government.

Like this: Like Loading...