News

Akeredolu: We ban crossover services to strengthen public safety

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

OndoStategovernment yesterday said that its decision to place ban on crossover services across the state was not targeted at religionbutaimedatstrengthening public safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Chairman and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, stated this yesterday during an interactive meeting with various religious leaders and stakeholders in Akure, the state capital.

Fatusi noted that the meeting was part of the Committee’s strategies to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 with a view to educating leaders on the need to play exemplary role in the fight against the virus. While commending some religious leaders and other stakeholders who had supported the government in its effortatmitigating thespread of the infectious disease, appealed to the Church to remain an agent of change.

Fatusi said: “We are talking about a matter of life and death. People have talked about maintaining protocols in markets and other places but focus on churches and mosques is because by their designs they spread COVID- 19 more than open places.

“It is an enclosed place and people are more active therein. The likelihood of higher infection is very prominent. “The decision to cancel cross over vigil is not about churches, you will recall that the government cancelled Muslims gathering too, it is about subsisting order for prevention of outbreak of infection and reducing further spread of COVID-19.” Fatusi was echoed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Oladipupo Durojaiye, who harped on the need for the people to celebrate in moderation and joinhandsinfightagainstthe virus, in the interest of all.

Responding, state’s Chairmanof ChristianAssociation of Nigeria (CAN), Revd. Ayo Oladapo called on the government to permit churches to celebrate the crossover services, stressing that churches had been educating members on preventive measures against the pandemic, saying the body being a law abiding would not work against the directive of the government while requesting for a stronger working relationship between the church and the government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

No respite for Kwara APC, as elders’ caucus rejects chairman

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, ILORIN

There was no respite yet for Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) as the elders’ caucus of the party in the state has rejected the newly constituted caretaker committee of the party under the leadership of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB), saying that a caretaker committee cannot succeed another one.   The party’s elder caucus […]
News

Group announces rally in support of President Buhari, Nigeria’s unity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Rebirth Movement (NRM) has announced a mega rally to show solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari and the unity of Nigeria.  The group, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Usman Abubakar, on Monday, said the rally is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1 at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.  According to Abubakar, the march […]
News Top Stories

Hike in fuel price, electricity tariff: Court bars NLC, TUC from strike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Regina Otokpa

FG, Labour parley ends in deadlock The National Industrial Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), their officers, af-filiates and privies from embarking on any strike or stoppage of work from Monday, September 28. The order was sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica