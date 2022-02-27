Akeredolu: We need a mentally, physically fit President in 2023

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is the Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum and an ardent advocate of restructuring. In this interview with JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM, the governor speaks on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, president from the South and posits that APC must elect a core party man to survive

Your party’s National Convention seems to be facing some turbulence. How do you react to this?

I will leave some of these questions to the members of the Caretaker Committee of the party to answer. I must assert, however, that as a party man, it is most unfortunate that some things are happening now.

This is unexpected in a ruling party with a high prospect of retaining power at the centre at the next elections. I guess issues bordering on nomination will be sorted out soon. It seems the APC governors are highly divided on the issue of consensus, National Chairmanship, as some governors are trying to favour a candidate that will actualise the presidential or vice-presidential ambitions.

The governors are politicians and, consequently, are expected to align with persons of like minds within the party. It is within their rights to express interests and declare support for any person of their choice. Interests must coalesce for consensus to work. Consensus must be to achieve the same objective.

What kind of National Chairman and, by extension, NWC, will you wish for your party as the country prepares for a general election?

I expect the party to elect a consummate politician who is a party man to the core. The personality must be articulate, intelligent, pragmatic, loyal, level-headed and honest. He must possess the ability of an effective mobiliser. He must be knowledgeable about party politics. The NWC members must also be men and women of high integrity.

You have maintained consistency in the South producing the next President. Would you also like to narrow that position as some are saying the South-East?

My position is informed by the need to uphold the tenets of equity and fair play. It has nothing to do with tribal politics, though it is not a sin to align, without fear, with one’s ethnic group or any group of persons to advance specific cause(s) for the ultimate goal.

Any honest observer of political events since 1999 will have little to disagree with on that position. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, spent eight years in office from 1999 to 2007. He represented the South. President Umaru Yar’Adua came into office in 2007. He was from the North.

It was unfortunate that he died in office after spending just two years. His Vice, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, succeeded him. He concluded the four-year tenure as stipulated by law and, thereafter, contested from the South in 2011.

He won the election. President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, came in 2015 and will have completed his eight years by May 2023.

He is from the North. Anyone suggesting that power should remain in the North under any guise is dishonest. It is disingenuous for anyone to hinge his aspiration on non-completion of President Yar’Adua’s tenure. It is inequitable for the North to insist on open participation because the Constitution says so.

The same document upholds the principles of Equity through Federal Character. Beneficiaries of this provision in the Constitution cannot jettison the principle because it is not stated, expressly, that the presidency must rotate between the North and the South. It is patently unfair.

It does not support the current quest for improved harmonious relationships among the ethnic nationalities in the polity. It is the decision of the southern Governor’s Forum that power must shift to the South. I stand by it.

Almost all the governors want to have a shot at the presidency and you are not saying anything. Are you the dark horse the President might be considering?

I am a man of faith. I trust in the infinite powers of the Almighty. This has always guided my attitude to life on all issues. I am not desperate.

Those who know me will attest to this assertion readily. I put my trust in God alone to direct my affairs. I have never been put to shame. I must, however, not fail to state, categorically, I presently have the mandate of the people of Ondo State to serve them as best as I can.

The people elected me, graciously, to serve them for the first term of four years. I was re-elected for, yet another four years and I have barely spent a year. I believe it will be unfair for anyone in my position to start expending quality time and resources in the hot pursuit of a higher responsibility, even if it is legitimate to do so. I am the governor of Ondo State at the moment.

I have enough issues of governance to contend with now. It will be distracting for me to engage in any extraneous adventure outside the purview of governance in the Sunshine State.

Do you also see your party retaining power at the national level come 2023 with the seemingly intractable crises in the party and country?

Most certainly. The APC is still the party to beat in the next general elections in the country. The party may not have fulfilled all electoral promises during the campaigns, even the most cynical person will not deny the fact that there have been some remarkable interventions by the government since 2015.

The current leadership met some challenges when they got into office. It is true that they campaigned on three planks namely security, economy and anti-corruption. You will agree with me that given the precarious situation of the global economy; it would be unfair for anyone to assess the performance of this government as if Nigeria were immune from the current crises.

When the campaign was on, the price of oil in the international market hovered between $130 and $100. There was even a period when it sold for about $150 per barrel. This government inherited enormous burdens at its inception. The oil price crashed suddenly to a price as low as $30.

There was no magic that any manager of a monolithic economy would have performed to save the people from hardship. As a corollary to that, the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy are still reverberating across the globe.

It is most unfortunate that we found ourselves in such a situation. But even at that, you will not deny the fact that this government has been a better manager of resources than the previous ones.

The giant strides taken to abridge the infrastructural deficits in the country so far are commendable. This administration has not constructed bridges on paper and social media.

There are life-impacting projects scattered across the country major of which are construction of rail lines, improvements on our airport terminals etc. This is a fact verifiable by everyone. There is no part which has not witnessed the positive impact of governance since the inception of this government.

The security challenges faced by the country have been enormous, no doubt. The dynamics of events culminating in social discontents keeps changing. Boko Haram controlled about 14 local governments in the northern parts of the country. There was no ISWAP.

There was no banditry. There was no contrived civil insurrection arising from perceived injustice by certain groups especially from the southern parts of the country. This administration is fighting too many battles simultaneously. It is most unfortunate.

Overall, you will agree with me that elections have been somewhat credible within the permissible limits. This government has never been involved in brazen subversion of the people like the last government.

The President does not shield any corrupt person regardless of party affiliation and/or social status. History will be kind to him for not adopting frivolities as the directive principles of state policy.

Some people have talked about the age and health of who becomes the President in 2023. What will be your views on these two points?

While it is important to have those who are physically and mentally fit in public offices, it is equally necessary to have the knowledge of the specific assignment as a prerequisite.

A knowledgeable person will move mountains even on a wheelchair. Let us not dwell too much on human frailties as if they have ceased being human conditions.

Anyone subject to time cannot be said to be whole perfectly. This is, however, without prejudice to the logic which elicits the insistence on the seemingly new demands. If we remove mischief and dirty politicking, it should not be difficult for us to concentrate on the programmes of candidates aspiring to offices. A public must be in the best form to be able to serve.

Between rotational presidency and restructuring which one will place much premium on?

Both are equally important. Whilst one addresses the issue of inequity, the other seeks to set free the so-called component units constituting the federation from a warped arrangement which stultifies growth and kills creativity. Restructuring will allow all parts of the country to realise their full potential. There will be less dependence on free money from the centre.

More people will come to see government patronage through handouts as not helpful. Every region will wake up to its responsibilities to the people and political leaders will be accountable to the people indeed.

The system of allocating free monies to those who contribute virtually nothing to the economy encourages indolence. It is the reason for the desperation to be at the centre. Restructuring will compel the Federal Government to divest the enormous powers it wields currently.

It is improper for the FG to control 68 items on the Exclusive Legislative List while the states have just 12 on the Concurrent List.

The Federal Government will have no business with local governments if they are allowed to control their resources. It is wrong for the government at the centre to legislate on matters that should be in the exclusive precincts of local administrations.

We run a presidential system where state governors are treated even worse than school prefects. Security is local, as our current sordid experiences show. Let every sub-national oversee security within their jurisdiction.

A single police command is incongruous with the principle and practice of federalism. Restructuring will engender peace.

Your state seems to be at peace. How did you achieve this rare feat?

Transparency, frankness, justice and equity. The unyielding espousal of these principles has given birth to bountiful dividends.

There are problems. We treat each case on its merit. We strive to give every group its due. We do not despise anyone. Let me use this opportunity to thank all loyal party members and leaders for this admirable conduct.

It is being alleged that your party has performed extremely low considering your manifesto and other promises. Do you agree and what do you think has been responsible for this perception?

I do not agree that our great party has performed below expectations. There are challenges, without doubt. I have explained some earlier. We can still build on the modest achievements if given the opportunity. Our party has not done badly.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...