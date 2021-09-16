News

Akeredolu: Why I resume borrowing to pay workers’ salaries

Posted on

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said he reviewed his earlier stance on not to borrow to pay salaries because he could not allow workers to be seen as suffering due to no fault of his administration. Akeredolu had in January this year commenced payment of percentage salary because allocation from the federation account for the month of December, 2020 was N2.3billion after the deductions of government obligations whereas total gross salary (Net + deductions) payable to all categories of workers summed up to N5.21billion.

Payment of percentage salary made doctors in the states’ civil service embarked on an indefinite strike. The doctors called off the strike action last month but refused to resume duty over non-payment of their outstanding salaries. Akeredolu, who spoke at a meeting where he met with the doctors, said: “It was painful that he now borrow money to pay salaries because it got to that point where we cannot allow our workers to be seen as suffering due to no fault of ours.” The doctors were led to the meeting with the Governor by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Pharm.(Mrs) Foluke Aladenola, and the Ni-

