Akeredolu’s aide, driver die in auto crash

Chief of Protocol (CoP) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr. Tosin Ogunbodede, and his driver died on Saturday in a motor accident on Ilesa Expressway in Osun State. Another occupant of the vehicle was critically injured and was receiving treatment at the Wesley Hospital in Osun State.

The state government confirmed the death of Ogunbodede in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, yesterday. Ojogo said Ogunbodede, a lawyer, died in a car crash after a private visit to an uncle in Ibadan, Prof Benjamin Ogunbodede, who had been ill for sometime. He died alongside his driver after the private Toyota Corolla car which conveyed them rammed into a trailer. The accident occurred about 7.45pm on Ilesa-Akure Expressway.

“Ogunbodede discharged his assigned duties with utmost attention and responsibility. Until his untimely death, he had been a very loyal political lieutenant of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the years.

“For Governor Akeredolu, this is a personal loss. It becomes more emotional when it is recalled that the loyal and dedicated Tosin stopped by at the Governor’s Law Hub, Ibadan, to greet his principal while returning to Akure from his uncle’s residence.” “Even with a heavy heart, Governor Akeredolu enjoins all to take solace in the fact of God’s infallibility – He Giveth and Taketh.

This is just as he expresses the heartfelt condolence of his immediate family, government and the good people of Ondo State to the wife, children as well as the family of his late CoP. “The Ondo State government shall unveil burial plans after due consultations with the family of the deceased,” Ojogo added.

Like this: Like Loading...