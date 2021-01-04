Metro & Crime

Akeredolu’s aide, driver die in auto crash

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Chief of Protocol (CoP) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr. Tosin Ogunbodede, and his driver died on Saturday in a motor accident on Ilesa Expressway in Osun State. Another occupant of the vehicle was critically injured and was receiving treatment at the Wesley Hospital in Osun State.

The state government confirmed the death of Ogunbodede in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, yesterday. Ojogo said Ogunbodede, a lawyer, died in a car crash after a private visit to an uncle in Ibadan, Prof Benjamin Ogunbodede, who had been ill for sometime. He died alongside his driver after the private Toyota Corolla car which conveyed them rammed into a trailer. The accident occurred about 7.45pm on Ilesa-Akure Expressway.

“Ogunbodede discharged his assigned duties with utmost attention and responsibility. Until his untimely death, he had been a very loyal political lieutenant of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the years.

“For Governor Akeredolu, this is a personal loss. It becomes more emotional when it is recalled that the loyal and dedicated Tosin stopped by at the Governor’s Law Hub, Ibadan, to greet his principal while returning to Akure from his uncle’s residence.” “Even with a heavy heart, Governor Akeredolu enjoins all to take solace in the fact of God’s infallibility – He Giveth and Taketh.

This is just as he expresses the heartfelt condolence of his immediate family, government and the good people of Ondo State to the wife, children as well as the family of his late CoP. “The Ondo State government shall unveil burial plans after due consultations with the family of the deceased,” Ojogo added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Couple in court for cutting corpse’s head, hands

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Police have arraigned a 60-year-old man, Ashifat Okunade, and his wife, Ashifat Mariam, before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly cutting the head and hands of a corpse. The police prosecutor, Mr. John Idoko, in a substituted charge at the weekend, told the court that the couple conspired with others, still […]
Metro & Crime

FCT demolishes Abuja mega store

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

*Says averted collapse The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Monday averted possible disaster by demolishing a mega store located in Dawaki, Bwari Area Council for allegedly failing integrity test. Department of Development Control said the twin apartment attached to the demolished building had earlier collapsed, and the owner disregarded all stop work orders. The Director, Department […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos earmarks N1bn bailout for hospitality sector

Posted on Author Reporter

…as companies lament unfriendly business enviroment Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said that his administration has earmarked N1 billion grant to the hospitality industry in the state as part of COVID-19 bailout for the sector. This was even as business owners and representatives lamented the unfriendly business environment in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica