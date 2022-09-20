Akeredolu’s mother lived a fulfilled life – Sowore

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Akinwunmi Sowore, on Monday commiserated with the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the death of his mother Mrs Grace Akeredolu. Sowore said the governor and his family should be pacified by the fact that their mother lived a fulfilled life and left the stage of life when the ovation was loudest.

Sowore said: “Mama enjoyed God’s grace and mercy, to have given birth and raised godly and glorious children who rank shoulder high among their equals.” Meanwhile, Akeredolu yesterday returned to Akure following his relocation to Ibadan where his mother passed on a week ago.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said Akeredolu would be available to receive more sympathisers, friends and associates, who may wish to pay a condolence visit at the Presidential Lodge, Government House Alagbaka, Akure.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...