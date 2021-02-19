Akeredolu’s second term inauguration kicks off with low-key celebrations

With the countdown to the end of the first term administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, all is set for the commencement of his second term in office.

Akeredolu, who won his second term election in October 10, 2020, will be sworn in alongside his Deputy Governor-Elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa on Wednesday at the International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, Igbatoro Road, Akure, the state capital.

The week-long inauguration activities which will be kicked off on Tuesday with a lecture titled “Towards A New Nigeria: From Federal Fatherism To A Commonwealth” which will be delivered by the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, will be celebrated under low-key in order to observe the COVID:19 guidelines.

Disclosing this on Friday at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, the Deputy Governor-Elect, who is also the Chairman of the 25-man Inauguration Committee, Aiyedatiwa stated that participation of public in the ceremonies will be strictly by invitation.

While reeling out the activities lined up for the inauguration ceremonies, Ayedatiwa, who was flanked by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee, Donald Ojogo, stated that aside the inaugural lecture on February 23, an inaugural dinner will be held shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on February 24.

With the commissioning of projects to be carried out by Akeredolu on February 25, schools debate as well as presentation of awards and laurels won by public schools in the state will be held on the same day at the International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, which will be followed by “World Gyration” of the Kegite Club of Nigeria.

