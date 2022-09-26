News

Akeredolu’s stance on federalism, national issues, courageous –Afenifere

The Pan Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, over the weekend hailed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his principled stance to tackle the Federal Government on national issues, particularly on true federalism.

The National Leader of the frontline Yoruba group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, spoke through the organisation’s General Secretary, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, during a condolence visit to the governor on the death of his  Nigemother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu yesterday.

Adebanjo pointed out that the group was “greatly impressed by Akeredolu’s position on the need to have multilevel policing. He said: “We just heard of your fearless and quintessentially courageous stance on the need to properly equip the Amotekun.

“We are particularly impressed that as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, and notwithstanding the fact that you are elected on the platform of the same political party as the President, that you have the courage to speak as a leader of our people.

“We are most impressed by this, and I have been asked by the National leader of the Afenifere to express this.”

Also, leading a sevenman delegation of Afenifere leaders resident in Ondo State, the State Chairman of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, congratulated Governor Akeredolu and his siblings for surviving their aged mother.

The leaders in the state include Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Chief Olu Falae, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Chief Femi Aluko and amongst others. Receiving the Afenifere leaders, Governor Akeredolu, who expressed his appreciation to all the groups’ leaders within and outside the state, said that he is grateful to God for surviving his mother.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

