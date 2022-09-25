News

Akeredolu’s stance on federalism, national issues, courageous – Afenifere

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, over the weekend hailed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on his principled stance to tackle the Federal Government on national issues, particularly on true federalism.

The National Leader of the frontline Yoruba group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, spoke through the organisation’s General Secretary, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, during a condolence visit, to the governor over the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu on Sunday.

Adebanjo pointed out that the group was “greatly impressed by Akeredolu’s position on the need to have multilevel policing.

He said: “We just heard of your fearless and quintessentially courageous stance on the need to properly equip the Amotekun.

“We are particularly impressed that as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, and notwithstanding the fact that you are elected on the platform of the same political party as the President, that you have the courage to speak as a leader of our people.

“We are most impressed by this, and I have been asked by the National leader of the Afenifere to express this.”

Also, leading a seven-man delegation of Afenifere leaders resident in Ondo State, the State Chairman of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, congratulated Governor Akeredolu and his siblings for surviving their aged mother.

The leaders in the state include Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Chief Olu Falae, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Chief Femi Aluko and amongst others.

Receiving the Afenifere leaders, Governor Akeredolu, who expressed his appreciation to all the groups’ leaders within and outside the state, said that he is grateful to God for surviving his mother.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Report: ‘Diebold Nixdorf is ATM software global leader’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Consulting firm, RBR’s ATM Software 2021 report has announced that Diebold Nixdorf is the global leader in total ATM application software deployed with a market share of 27 per cent, adding that the company remains the global leader in total ATM monitoring software deployed, with a market share of 22 people.   In a press […]
News

Troops arrest 11 illegal miners, kill bandits in Zamfara – Army

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Accord have arrested 11 illegal miners and eliminated scores of bandits on Saturday, November 21 in parts of Zamfara and Katsina States. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Monday, said the troops continued to record successes in the fight against banditry […]
News

LAGFERRY acquires new engines

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of the moves to enhance water transportation and decongest road traffic, the Lagos State Ferry Service has acquired new engines to boost its efficiency. Speaking while receiving the new engines, the Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Abdoulbaq Ladi- Balogun, expressed satisfaction and confidence that the acquisition will ensure optimal performance of boats and provide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica