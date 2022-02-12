arewa consultative forum acf
Akeredolu’s statement an on southern presidency invitation to anarchy –ACF

Posted on

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) has said that the statement credited to the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, that any party that presents a non southern presidential candidate will lose the election might be an invitation to anarchy. ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, told Saturday Telegraph that there was nothing like zoning in the constitution of the country or that of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC). Yawe explained that Nigeria is governed by laws and rules and wondered where Akeredolu, a lawyer, got the basis for his argument from.

The ACF spokesman said: “Governor Akeredolus definition on how to win presidential election in Nigeria is too limited to us in the APC. ‘‘He only talks of picking a candidate from the south. Is he saying that a candidate from the south who fails the stated constitutional require-ments of majority of votes and spread will still be elected just because he is from the south?

‘‘There is no provision for zoning in the 1999 Constitution, none even in the constitution of Akeredolu’s party the APC. If we are a democratic country run by rule of law, we wonder what the basis of this argument by Governor Akeredolu is. ‘‘Incidentally he is a renowned lawyer. Is he advocating anarchy and lawlessness?”

 

Our Reporters

