Akerodolu: Yahoo plus governors and the rule of law

I was surprised sometime back when the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, made a strong case for the legalization of cannabis in the country, but not anymore. The recent events in the state and his public utterances indeed justified my new position.

We all know some of the effects of acute consumption of cannabis, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu might be exhibiting some of these symptoms. I say this after stumbling on a supposed press statement credited to him regarding that supposed change of guards in the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The press statement was not only comical; it further heightened the popular notion that some governors in the country are patrons of cannabis, hence why tangible development has continued to elude us.

He sounded like a drunk who suddenly woke up from the gutter after a long drinking spell in the press statement. He was neither here nor there, and one could hardly place a finger on the message he was trying to pass across. The fact that he gave out the identity of those demigods within the APC that wanted Governor Mai Mala Buni out by all means necessary is not just despicable; it reinforces the belief that some deplorable individuals rode on the wings of the APC to position themselves as progressives, while in truth they are detractors.

It is funny that he bears the title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and yet he made some uncomplimentary remarks about the judiciary. It is also funny that he described some of his fellow governors as yahoo yahoo governors trying to secure a black market judgment.

This is the beauty of the truth. Maybe as the lawyer, he claimed to be, his years of practice have been characterized by yahoo enterprise and not competence. It is, therefore, not surprising that such an individual that can be termed a yahoo patron could easily identify the yahoo tendencies.

In his words: “Succinctly, aside from feeling delighted as a major stakeholder in the latest successful Rescue Mission, I express my confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Sanni Bello(ABU LOLO) to take APC through. We, the Governors, are for the party except for the few “Yahoo, Yahoo” Governors (apologies to Salihu, former DG of the Progressive Governors’ Forum) who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the will of the majority of our Party (APC) members. Progressive Governors in the true name, mostly all of us, are determined to see our Party through these patchy parts at all cost.”

It is indeed the trajectory of foolery for Rotimi Akeredolu to assume that he is a progressive governor. I doubt if he understands the meaning of progressive. Maybe his definition of progressive is to plot coups to subvert the people’s will. Funny again that he confessed that he is a part of the governors under the Rescue Mission. Maybe he meant a coup mission. Again I can understand that he is always under the influence of cannabis that has altered his sense of judgment in deciphering between good and evil.

I can guess that his emphasis on the phrase “yahoo” is probably because that is his turf before he became governor and as governor. And as such, he tells all that cares to listen that what happened in the supposed change of leadership at the APC is a manifestation of “Yahoo Plus.”

If this is not the case, how could one possibly come to terms with how a group of governors in the blind pursuit for the soul of the party would throw caution in the wind and attempt to rubbish the laudable efforts of Governor Mai Mala Buni in repositioning the party after a tumultuous era that almost set the party on the path of extinction.

If after several months of efforts at pacifying warring factions within that party by Governor Mai Mala Buni is not appreciated, at least the fact that he is a fellow governor who agreed to stand in the gap for the party in times of need should be respected. Yes, it is understandable that political scheming is the order of the day in the buildup to the general elections in 2023, but that should not becloud our sense of reasoning.

Take it or leave it, what the likes of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his cohorts have succeeded in doing is a coup against democracy. As the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni indeed ruffled feathers, but for the party’s interest. He stood his ground to ensure that the APC was well repositioned in preparation for the general elections in 2023.

And what did he get in return? He got betrayal and character assassination from some governor in the mould of Rotimi Akeredolu. They are constantly under the influence of cannabis and cheap alcohol. For them, it should be business as usual. Therefore Governor Mai Mala Buni must be shown the way out by all means possible.

What a shame that the President has been dragged into this despicable conduct by some APC governors with the blind and ignoble ambition to play politics, not minding whose ox is gored. It has been a regime of name dropping to the chagrin of all the APC as a party represents.

I think Governor Rotimi Akeredolu must reduce his cannabis addiction and come to terms with reality to advise himself and his co-travellers that their actions are nothing but a coup intended to serve their puerile interest. It’s funny that Governor Abubakar Bello is their preferred stooge to do their bidding, another coup expert that the good people of Niger state are contending with.

We are now aware that this move is not for the good of the party but that of some goons and baboons after the soul of the party. But they should do well to know that the world is watching as events unfold.

I wait earnestly to see what becomes of the APC after this coup. Governor Rotimi Akerdolu and his band of marauders should desist from this path of dishonour, for it is indeed a dance of shame. I make bold to say that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his cohorts are the “Pocket-filling Black Legs in Corridors of Power.”

Ainoko wrote this piece from Kaduna.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...