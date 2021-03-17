Akete Art Foundation announces joint 3rd, 4th Lagos Biennial

The Akete Art Foundation has announced a joint 3rd and 4th Edition of the Lagos Biennial which will hold in November 2021 and November 2023. The foundation in a release stated that due to the current global pandemic and travel constraints, this iteration of the biennial has been split over two editions with the 2021 edition beginning the process and conceptualization of what will be a series of large-scale exhibitions in 2023. Themed “Refuge”, the 2021 edition of the Lagos Biennial, according to the foundation, will be captured in a Three Edition publication which will also catalog the last two editions of the biennial, adding that remote exhibitions and manifestations will be curated in the home countries of participating artists showing processes and concept development for larger productions to be exhibited in 2023 in Lagos.

“These exhibitions and manifestations may hold in public or private spaces. Online talk sessions, screenings, and walkthroughs will all be accessible on Lagos Biennial online portals in November 2021. “The 2023 iteration will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. Curators, artists, designers, architects, and collectives are invited to submit proposals to participate. Applications will be reviewed by an international Jury of leading professionals working in contemporary art, design, and architecture,” the statement reads.

