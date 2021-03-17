Arts & Entertainments

Akete Art Foundation announces joint 3rd, 4th Lagos Biennial

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Akete Art Foundation has announced a joint 3rd and 4th Edition of the Lagos Biennial which will hold in November 2021 and November 2023. The foundation in a release stated that due to the current global pandemic and travel constraints, this iteration of the biennial has been split over two editions with the 2021 edition beginning the process and conceptualization of what will be a series of large-scale exhibitions in 2023. Themed “Refuge”, the 2021 edition of the Lagos Biennial, according to the foundation, will be captured in a Three Edition publication which will also catalog the last two editions of the biennial, adding that remote exhibitions and manifestations will be curated in the home countries of participating artists showing processes and concept development for larger productions to be exhibited in 2023 in Lagos.

“These exhibitions and manifestations may hold in public or private spaces. Online talk sessions, screenings, and walkthroughs will all be accessible on Lagos Biennial online portals in November 2021. “The 2023 iteration will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. Curators, artists, designers, architects, and collectives are invited to submit proposals to participate. Applications will be reviewed by an international Jury of leading professionals working in contemporary art, design, and architecture,” the statement reads.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Veteran actor, Ogun Majek, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, popularly known as Ogun Majek, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that he died on Thursday morning. Confirming his death, veteran actor and filmmaker, Mr. Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bell, said Ogun Majek died at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan home. Salami described the late actor as a good […]
Arts & Entertainments

Leaving music the best decisions I’ve made –Toni Payne

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Toni Payne, ex-wife and manager of singer, 9ice, has reflected on some of the decisions she made that worked for her and the new ones she would be working with, moving forward. In the post she shared via her Instagram story, the mum of one stated that she chose success and sanity when she moved […]
Arts & Entertainments

Finally, Harrysong fixes March 27 for marriage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian singer. Harrysong is set to walk down with his bae, Alexer Gopa. The music star took to his Instagram page on February 4, where he shared a pre-wedding photo ahead of the ceremony. “ALL SHADES I got it perfect this time. March 27 at the KFT event centre, Warri, Delta State,” he captioned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica