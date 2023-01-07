Akete Theatre Festival beckons as winners emerge in Playwriting Competition

With the unveiling of the three winners of the Akete Playwriting Competition, the stage is now set for the much anticipated Akete: The Theatre Festival scheduled to hold this year. Conceived to be uniquely Lagos-centric and the number one theatre festival in Lagos, Akete: The Theatre Festival, is an initiative of the National President, National Association Of Nigerian Theatre And Allied Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), and it is organised in partnership with Touchstone Brand Strategy and Communications, as well as the endorsement and support of the Lagos State government. Announcing the winners of the Akete Playwriting Competition at a media briefing held in Freedom Park, Lagos, National President of NANTAP, Israel Eboh, (FTA) said Paul Ugbede’s ‘Yellow Dreams’ emerged the overall winning play out of the 64 entries received from across Nigeria and the Diaspora, adding that the event is to recognise and reward the winning playwrights by presenting them their winning cheques. For his effort, Ugbede was presented a cheque for N2 million.

James Henshew Jnr. and Olusegun Ajayi, emerged first and second runners-up with their plays, ‘The Salt Waters’ and ‘The Embodiment’, respectively, and were rewarded with N1 million and N500,000 respectively. Eboh further stated that the playwriting competition is the first phase of the festival.

“Seven years ago, a member had an idea of using a theatre festival to celebrate Lagos, its culture, people and her illustrious sons and daughters. Seven years down the line, the National Association of Nigeria Theatre and Allied Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has today crystalised this idea into Akete: The Theatre Festival, a festival conceived to be uniquely Lagos-centric and the number one theatre festival in Lagos. “We are happy to note that Akete has since attracted the partnership of Touchstone Brand Strategy and Communications, as well as the endorsement and support of the Lagos State government.”

Akete is designed as a complete, wholistic festival that will attract international participation with its own specific date on the international culture and tourism calendar like other city based festivals around the world. According to him, to achieve this vision, Akete is built on three major tripods of; Playwriting Competition, Capacity Building, and the Festival Exhibitions. “The purpose of the playwriting competition component is to evolve Lagos-centric plays that document the history, diversity, culture, economic and social life of the state.

Plays that would form a rich resource base of the literature of Lagos as texts for primary and secondary education across schools in the state. “Through capacity building activities such as workshops, seminars, roundtables; pre, during and post the festival, Akete is designed to create a skilled workforce of young, vibrant, highly creative practitioners who are equipped to understand the importance of a balanced mix of business and exhibition. “The Festival proper provides a platform to project the arts, culture and tourism potentials of Lagos and the Nigerian creative economy through the many activities of the festival such as the; Festival Plays, Itinerant Performances, and Akete Festival Hub/Market. On the Festival Plays, he said: “The three winning plays that are to be rewarded today are Akete festival curated plays. The directors of the plays, who also went through a rigorous pitch process, would be unveiled today as well.

These curated plays will serve as the headline content for Akete Festival while the three plays will be perform simultaneously at three different venues through the festival. “Itinerant Performances: These are geared towards reaching a larger section of Lagosians in their location of business. They will run throughout the festival period. The content, which will be in line with the subthemes of the festival, is to be devised by the Art Forums from Bariga, Ajegunle, Surulere and Lagos Island. “Akete Festival Hub/ Market: Freedom Park and National Theatre, the main festival venues for Akete provide a perfect ambience for festival hub.

The Festival Hub will showcase the best of Akete Cuisine, Akete Masquerade (Gelede), Akete Fashion, Akete Arts and Crafts, Akete Paintings, Akete, Sights, Sounds & SMEs of Lagos. “While today marks the end of the first but most rigorous and critical phase of what started seven years ago as an idea; today, also kick-starts the final phase of this maiden edition of Akete Theatre Festival, whose terminal date is set for March 27, 2023.” Eboh also said that the second and final phases commenced in October 2022 with the pitch and screening for the directors of the winning plays and a capacity building master class for the selected five directors and three production managers.

The objective of the master class workshop was to build capacity of the directors and production managers as theatre makers in the process of making veritable and viable theatrical works along the lines of business and teamwork. As we countdown to the festival proper and the gathering of creative, policy makers, art lovers, enthusiasts and investors, we wish to state our commitment to building Akete into a brand that symbolises the great Nigerian creativity in the performing arts that is acknowledged and celebrated globally. “As a first step towards achieving this, I am happy to announce the trade mark registration of the Akete logo that will be formally unveiled today.”

The NANTAP President expressed appreciation to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, and his entire cabinet, particularly, the Commissioner, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akingbile-Yusuf; Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Femi Martins, for ensuring the reality of the festival. Veteran actress, Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, OON, was unveiled as the Akete distinguished Ambassador. Also in attendance at the event include the General Manager/CEO, National Theatre, Prof. Sunday Ododo, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Steve Ogundele; Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, who was represented by the Assistant Director Drama, Abifarin Bayode; veteran actress, Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, MD, Touchstone Brand Strategy and Communications, Mr. Tunde Ojo, who was represented by Joshua Olubukola Oluyemi; former Presidents of NANTAP, Mahmood Alli-Balogun, Peter Tade Adekunle, Greg Odutayo, Biodun Abe; current Secretary General of NANTAP, Makinde Adeniran.

