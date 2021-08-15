Akilu: Military lacks manpower, training to defeat insurgents

Poor training and lack of adequate manpower of the Nigeria military, have been listed as reasons why the country to fully defeat insurgents after years of fighting.

Former Director, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Gen. Halliru Akilu (rtd) who attributed lack of manpower and poor training as some of the reasons why Nigeria is yet to defeat insurgents, said the country needed to do more in recruiting into the Army as well as having rigorous training that would allow them face the insurgency fully.

“The government must do more in recruiting new intakes and indeed, giving them the desired rigorous training that would sharpen their mentality to take on the battle to the doorsteps of the insurgent”, he said.

Akilu, who was also the Commander, 146 Battalion that defeated the dreaded Maitatsine in Kano State, also said government’s failure to consult past security chiefs for information has contributed largely to the lingering issue. Akilu, who was known as no-nosense Military officer, has been silent for a while but keeping tab on the happenings in the Nigeria Security situation.

He told a Television Station in Kano in an interview that it is high time that Nigeria defeated criminals insurgents and other bandits.

He said: “I can say we have good leadership in the military, especially with the immediate past service chiefs. But, the greatest problem is when you have lack of manpower, you stopped recruitment, training of soldiers, you don’t ask for information, then, you tend to have difficulties in the fight”.

“Since 2015, nobody has called me and I believe nobody called Aliyu Gusau, who was there before me. I took over from him as head of military intelligence.”

“Unfortunately, nobody is saying, let’s talk to these people; maybe, we can gain something from them. And, unfortunately, you can’t buy experience. You gain it. It’s our country.

If we were approached, we will tell them the secrets and how they use needful tactics to fully defeat the criminals.”

“Before 2015, we have a committee of former security chiefs. All former Directors of DSS, Army, Navy, Air Force and Police were members. It was a very formidable committee that meets quarterly in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“But, with the advent of this administration, nobody has called any one of us. That is why we are in darkness. You don’t know anything.

You have to refer back to the past

actors. We don’t ask for salary or anything, and this committee was dissolved unceremoniously,” he added.

The retired General, who was also member of the Supreme Military Council from 1989 to 1993, expressed his worry on how thousands of Nigerians lost their lives to insurgency due to bad attitude of leaders, saying there is no cooperation between the leaders in the fight.

He also blamed the ONSA for not doing what it is supposed to be doing, and suggested the Gen. Yakubu Gowon strategy to be used to arrest the security situation in the country.

“Civil war was fought and ended in less than three years. When the war started in 1967, General Gowon advocated for remobilisation to recall all those who retired, including those who fought the Second World War.

“You recall well-trained, well-tested people to fight, not new recruits.

This is what Gowon did and succeeded in ending the civil war. Why can’t we do this now?,” he asked.

Akilu also blamed the government on the rising secession agitations in the country. “What is IPOB? We shouldn’t allow it to degenerate to this stage. Kanu was arraigned about 3-4 years in Abuja, but how on earth, a government that is serious on security, granted Kanu bail? Which bail?

A person, who assembled people, killing security and civilians and now you want to grant him on bail? What sort of system are we running? “If Sambo Dasuki has been denied bail after many court orders, how on earth will you allow Kanu to be released?

This is a terrorist, killing people. That is madness and stupidity. “Where is the ONSA and the Attorney General of the Federation?

You allow all these nonsense happening in the country. It is lack of seriousness. Now, they see Kanu succeeding, and someone from South-West [Igboho] is starting his.”

