News Top Stories

Akilu: Military lacks manpower, training to defeat insurgents

Posted on Author actors. We don’t ask for salary or anything, and this committee was dissolved unceremoniously,” he added. The retired General, who was also member of the Supreme Military Council from 1989 to 1993, expressed his worry on how thousands of Nigerians lost their lives to insurgency due to bad attitude of leaders, saying there is no cooperation between the leaders in the fight. He also blamed the ONSA for not doing what it is supposed to be doing, and suggested the Gen. Yakubu Gowon strategy to be used to arrest the security situation in the country. “Civil war was fought and ended in less than three years. When the war started in 1967, General Gowon advocated for remobilisation to recall all those who retired, including those who fought the Second World War. “You recall well-trained, well-tested people to fight, not new recruits. This is what Gowon did and succeeded in ending the civil war. Why can’t we do this now?,” he asked. Akilu also blamed the government on the rising secession agitations in the country. “What is IPOB? We shouldn’t allow it to degenerate to this stage. Kanu was arraigned about 3-4 years in Abuja, but how on earth, a government that is serious on security, granted Kanu bail? Which bail? A person, who assembled people, killing security and civilians and now you want to grant him on bail? What sort of system are we running? “If Sambo Dasuki has been denied bail after many court orders, how on earth will you allow Kanu to be released? This is a terrorist, killing people. That is madness and stupidity. “Where is the ONSA and the Attorney General of the Federation? You allow all these nonsense happening in the country. It is lack of seriousness. Now, they see Kanu succeeding, and someone from South-West [Igboho] is starting his.” Comments Off on Akilu: Military lacks manpower, training to defeat insurgents

Poor training and lack of adequate manpower of the Nigeria military, have been listed as reasons why the country to fully defeat insurgents after years of fighting.

 

Former Director, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Gen. Halliru Akilu (rtd) who attributed lack of manpower and poor training as some of the reasons why Nigeria is yet to defeat insurgents, said the country needed to do more in recruiting into the Army as well as having rigorous training that would allow them face the insurgency fully.

 

“The government must do more in recruiting new intakes and indeed, giving them the desired rigorous training that would sharpen their mentality to take on the battle to the doorsteps of the insurgent”, he said.

 

Akilu, who was also the Commander, 146 Battalion that defeated the dreaded Maitatsine in Kano State, also said government’s failure to consult past security chiefs for information has contributed largely to the lingering issue. Akilu, who was known as no-nosense Military officer, has been silent for a while but keeping tab on the happenings in the Nigeria Security situation.

 

He told a Television Station in Kano in an interview that it is high time that Nigeria defeated criminals insurgents and other bandits.

 

 

He said: “I can say we have good leadership in the military, especially with the immediate past service chiefs. But, the greatest problem is when you have lack of manpower, you stopped recruitment, training of soldiers, you don’t ask for information, then, you tend to have difficulties in the fight”.

 

“Since 2015, nobody has called me and I believe nobody called Aliyu Gusau, who was there before me. I took over from him as head of military intelligence.”

 

“Unfortunately, nobody is saying, let’s talk to these people; maybe, we can gain something from them. And, unfortunately, you can’t buy experience. You gain it. It’s our country.

 

If we were approached, we will tell them the secrets and how they use needful tactics to fully defeat the criminals.”

 

“Before 2015, we have a committee of former security chiefs. All former Directors of DSS, Army, Navy, Air Force and Police were members. It was a very formidable committee that meets quarterly in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

 

“But, with the advent of this administration, nobody has called any one of us. That is why we are in darkness. You don’t know anything.

 

 

You have to refer back to the past

 

 

actors. We don’t ask for salary or anything, and this committee was dissolved unceremoniously,” he added.

 

The retired General, who was also member of the Supreme Military Council from 1989 to 1993, expressed his worry on how thousands of Nigerians lost their lives to insurgency due to bad attitude of leaders, saying there is no cooperation between the leaders in the fight.

 

He also blamed the ONSA for not doing what it is supposed to be doing, and suggested the Gen. Yakubu Gowon strategy to be used to arrest the security situation in the country.

 

“Civil war was fought and ended in less than three years. When the war started in 1967, General Gowon advocated for remobilisation to recall all those who retired, including those who fought the Second World War.

 

“You recall well-trained, well-tested people to fight, not new recruits.

 

This is what Gowon did and succeeded in ending the civil war. Why can’t we do this now?,” he asked.

 

Akilu also blamed the government on the rising secession agitations in the country. “What is IPOB? We shouldn’t allow it to degenerate to this stage. Kanu was arraigned about 3-4 years in Abuja, but how on earth, a government that is serious on security, granted Kanu bail? Which bail?

 

 

A person, who assembled people, killing security and civilians and now you want to grant him on bail? What sort of system are we running? “If Sambo Dasuki has been denied bail after many court orders, how on earth will you allow Kanu to be released?

 

 

This is a terrorist, killing people. That is madness and stupidity. “Where is the ONSA and the Attorney General of the Federation?

 

You allow all these nonsense happening in the country. It is lack of seriousness. Now, they see Kanu succeeding, and someone from South-West [Igboho] is starting his.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Chadian lady nabbed at Abuja airport with 234 grams of heroin

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Chadian lady, Vivien Tarmadji has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). She was trying to board an Ethiopian airline flight 911 enroute Addis Ababa-Italy with 234.35 grams of heroin concealed in her private part. The trafficker, who runs a salon business […]
News

Fani-Kayode lauds Matawalle, Buhari over return of peace in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday commended the collaboration between the Federal Government and the Zamfara State Governments that has resulted in 80 per cent restoration of peace in the state.   Fani-Kayode, who gave the commendation in a press briefing at the Government House, Gusau, said he was in Zamfara to assess by […]
News

Buhari mourns Attah Igala, Michael Oboni

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound commiserations with the family, friends and associates of His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, over the transition of the Paramount Ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs. T   he President also condoled with the Kogi State Government, describing the late […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica