Akinade vows to impress Rohr

Free scoring Nigerian Striker of Hong Linh Ha Tinh FC of Vietnam ,Ismaheel Akinade, has vowed to impress Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, with goals this season as he dreams of playing for the national team in the nearest future.

 

The 26-year-old from Ibadan, Oyo state, has been a regular scorer at Bray Wanderers, Bluebelk United ,Waterford FC,S.H.B Da Nang before joining Hong Linh.

 

As the Vietnamese season enters week 2, Akinade is targeting the highest goal scorer award as he did while featuring for Bohemia of Ireland in 2015 and S H.B Da Nang FC last season.

 

He said he was inspired by Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, who presented him the Highest Goal Scorer Award in Ireland, vowing to also do so again this season, thus his passionate appeal to the Nigerian gaffer to monitor his progress.

 

“Emerging Highest Goal scorer in Ireland and Da Nang in Vietnam are no mean feats but I’m determined to do better this season at Hong Linh,” he said.

 

“I am targeting playing for our beloved Super Eagles hence I appeal to the manager to watch out for me and extend an invitation to me. I will enjoy such competition with other Nigerian strikers

