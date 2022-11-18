News

Akinadewo emerges OAIC sixth president

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

The Nigeria region of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), that produced Most Rev. Daniel Okoh as the current president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has elected His Eminence, Baba Aladura Israel Akinadewo, a forensic accountant and senior lecturer at the Afe Babalola University as its new president.

The election organized by the foremost African indigenous body, representing African Instituted Churches (AICs) took place on Thursday at the conclusion of the twoday General Assembly titled “If God Be For Us”, held at the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) Church, Abuja. The Prelate and Supreme Head of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW) in his acceptance speech, said the peaceful transition was a product of the unity among members. Akinadewo who succeeds Elder (Dr.) Napo Emuchay acknowledged efforts of founding fathers, past presidents and members, stating partly:”This peaceful and godly transition testifies of the bond among us, in which the chemistry is stronger than the scientific molecule resulting from the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.

 

