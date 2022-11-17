Faith

Akinadewo emerges OAIC’s 6th president, commits to unity among members, other Christians

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Nigeria region of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), that produced Most Rev. Daniel Okoh as the current president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has elected His Eminence, Baba Aladura Israel Akinadewo, a forensic accountant and senior lecturer at the Afe Babalola University as its new president.

The election, organised by the foremost African indigenous body, representing African Instituted Churches (AICs), took place on Thursday at the conclusion of the two-day General Assembly titled “If God Be For Us”, held at the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS) Church, Abuja.

The Prelate and Supreme Head of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW) in his acceptance speech, said the peaceful transition was a product of the unity among members.

Akinadewo, who succeeds Elder (Dr.) Napo Emuchay acknowledged efforts of founding fathers, past presidents and members, stating partly: “This peaceful and godly transition testifies of the bond among us, in which the chemistry is stronger than the scientific molecule resulting from the transfer of electrons from one atom to another.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Invest in agric, not cathedrals, to address food crisis, says Pastor James

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The General Overseer of Royal House of Faith, Lekki and National President of Private Polytechnic Owners’ Association, Pastor Bassey James, is worried about what he described as a national food crisis in Nigeria. In this interview with TAI ANYANWU, he urges religious leaders in the country to redirect some of their budgets to farm projects, […]
Faith

COVID 19, Security Challenges: CAN begs Christians in Niger to cancel crossover vigil

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Christians in Niger State to cancel this year’s crossover night following the incessant banditry attacks and the coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic. The Niger State chapter of CAN lead by the state Chairman, Revd. (Dr.) Mathias Echioda, told all heads of blocks, local coordinators including youths and […]
Faith

Prevent incessant strike, Methodist Bishop advises FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bishop of Remo Central Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Olu Akinola, has urged the Federal Government to try as much as possible to prevent the incessant strikes of doctors, medical personnel and teachers because it has brought hardship to Nigerians.   Speaking at 13th Synod of the diocese, tagged: “Watch and pray”, he lamented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica