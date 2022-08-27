Travel & Tourism

Akinbile-Yusuf: Badagry better positioned as major destination for tourism

It was celebration time, with pomp, as the drums and red carpet were rolled out during the week as the Lagos State government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commissioned the upgraded Slave Market Museum Vlekete in Badagry. With the official commissioning of the project, which is said to be the second international slave museum in Africa, the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, declared with excitement that Badagry, which is a noted slave town, is now better placed as a tourist destination. According to her; ‘‘I strongly believe that with the refurbishment that has taken place at this slave market museum, Badagry is now better positioned as a major destination for tourism, relaxation, and history education.

‘‘I implore our great chiefs and leaders here present to jealously guard these monuments, artifacts, and historical pieces, as well as the museum to ensure they are rightly preserved and continue to draw the right attention to Badagry.’’ She also noted that the museum is being celebrated and promoted by the state government not as a way of glorifying the obnoxious slave trade but rather to preserve history, educate the people and serve as learning curve. ‘‘I am delighted to be here today to celebrate the commissioning of the refurbished Slave Market Museum of International standard which to a very large extent brings us together as a people to reflect on our history, the scars we have sustained through the obnoxious slave trade.

We cannot deny the memories which we still hold on to and preserve the lessons learnt to be passed to generations to come. ‘‘It is in the spirit of preservation and knowledge transfer that we as government have invested in the refurbishment of the Slave Market Museum Vlekete to serve as a monumental remembrance of a period in our history and to as well celebrate the resilience and heroic spirits of our brothers and sisters who unfortunately went down along these routes.’’ She further noted that: ‘‘The museum is also linked to the Agenda of UNESCO on Remembrance of Slave trade and Cultural understanding and integration among the diverse people of the world.’

Akinbile-Yusuf also drew attention to the huge economic potentials of tourism, as she disclosed that; ‘‘As government, we have come to recognise and support the huge potentials latent of the tourism sector and its great potential to contribute immensely to the growth of our economy in Lagos. ‘‘In 2017 alone, the tourism sector contributed about N800 billion to our state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with significant contributions from sites such as the Black Heritage Museum here in Badagry, the several exotic beaches and amusement parks, to mention but few. ‘‘You will all agree with me that if the tourism sector could accrue such a revenue in 2017, it is going to be way better now given the improved infrastructure that have been put in place by this administration,’’ adding that huge capital investment is being made in the sector this year, with over N4.6bn.

‘‘For this year 2022, a total amount of N4.635bn has been allocated for specific tourism projects such as the development of the J Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture which will also be commissioned soon, upgrading of the Badagry Heritage Museum, the Agia Tree, monuments and many more completion of these projects will not just amount to generating a triple of expenses budgeted, but it will also sporadically and greatly improve the face of tourism in Lagos.’ In his speech while performing the commissioning ceremony, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Sherifat Folashade Jaji, noted that his administration will continue to pay attention to the tourism sector so as to explore its economic gains.

‘‘This project was well thought out as part of strategies to actualise the goals and objectives of the second ‘E’ pillar of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda which stands for Entertainment and Tourism. ‘‘Our goal is to develop and maximise the economic potentials of this sector,’’ adding that; ‘‘The Slave Market Museum will form part of the Badagry Tourism Development Project aimed at fulfilling the set objective for its establishment in Lagos state.’

 

