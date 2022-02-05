Travel & Tourism

Akinbile-Yusuf, Kangiwa, IbomAir, other winners of Travellers Award 2021 unfolded

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Colours of what to expect at the March 11 gathering of Abuja Jabamah, a travel and tourism trade event organised by the organisers of Akwabba African Travel Market, has began to emerge with the unfolding of the first set of winners of the Travellers Awards 2021.

The Travellers Awards, which is a premium award in Nigerian tourism sector that will feature at the event, has the Lagos State Tourism Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, leading the pack of travel personalities for 2021 as the Best Tourism Commissioner, while the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHITOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, emerged as the Tourism CEO of the Year 2021. The Tourism Man of the Year 2021 was clinched by the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung. Also on the highly celebrated list is the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who was chosen as the Travel Person-ality of the Year 2021.

In the aviation sector, IbomAir emerged as the Best Airline in Nigeria. The airline beat four other Nigerian airlines; Air Peace, Green Africa, Arik Air and Dana Air; to the coveted ward. Its emergence was based on the ranking of Nigerian airlines, using the following parameters: Average age of aircraft, schedule integrity, spread of services, customer care, in-flight services and total number of flights done in 2021. Independent research was conducted by publishers of Atqnews.com using statistics released by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other sources.

Explaining how the winners emerged, the head of Travellers Awards, Ikechi Uko, said: ‘‘The awardees were selected by the elite members of the tourism community and approved by the publishers of Atqnews.com and Travellers Magazine.’’ Travellers Award was instituted in 1996 by the publishers of Travellers Magazine and Atqnews.com with the Theme: ‘Promoting Excellence in Travels.’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort entices with floating bed

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

At Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, there is no letting off the steam on the creative ferment of the resort as it continues to refresh its offerings and guest experiences at every point. Amazing innovative offerings is what quests to the African themed Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos – based resort are treated to this time […]
Travel & Tourism

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan: Basking in natural world

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan (Yamanashi, Japan), has earned the distinction as the oldest hotel in the world. It has an enduring history and endowed with ennobling facilities, with many retaining vestige of historicity and amazing feel that make staying at the property a most cherished experience for anyone. According to record, the hotel is cast in […]
Travel & Tourism

WTD 2020 celebration: NTDC DG, Coker, tasks on domestic tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Folarin Coker, has tasked Nigerians on focusing on domestic tourism as the country grapples with economic crisis foisted on its by the impact of COVID – 19. Coker made this call during the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day, with the them: ‘Tourism and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica