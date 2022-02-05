Akinbile-Yusuf, Kangiwa, IbomAir, other winners of Travellers Award 2021 unfolded

Colours of what to expect at the March 11 gathering of Abuja Jabamah, a travel and tourism trade event organised by the organisers of Akwabba African Travel Market, has began to emerge with the unfolding of the first set of winners of the Travellers Awards 2021.

The Travellers Awards, which is a premium award in Nigerian tourism sector that will feature at the event, has the Lagos State Tourism Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, leading the pack of travel personalities for 2021 as the Best Tourism Commissioner, while the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHITOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, emerged as the Tourism CEO of the Year 2021. The Tourism Man of the Year 2021 was clinched by the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung. Also on the highly celebrated list is the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who was chosen as the Travel Person-ality of the Year 2021.

In the aviation sector, IbomAir emerged as the Best Airline in Nigeria. The airline beat four other Nigerian airlines; Air Peace, Green Africa, Arik Air and Dana Air; to the coveted ward. Its emergence was based on the ranking of Nigerian airlines, using the following parameters: Average age of aircraft, schedule integrity, spread of services, customer care, in-flight services and total number of flights done in 2021. Independent research was conducted by publishers of Atqnews.com using statistics released by Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other sources.

Explaining how the winners emerged, the head of Travellers Awards, Ikechi Uko, said: ‘‘The awardees were selected by the elite members of the tourism community and approved by the publishers of Atqnews.com and Travellers Magazine.’’ Travellers Award was instituted in 1996 by the publishers of Travellers Magazine and Atqnews.com with the Theme: ‘Promoting Excellence in Travels.’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...