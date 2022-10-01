Akinbile-Yusuf unfolds Q4-Lagos Initiative

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, has charged operators and event planners in the tourism, arts and culture and allied sectors in the state to advantage of the new platform created by the state government to enable coordinated, secured, safe and well curated events. She gave the call during the week when she unfolded the Q4-Lagos Initiative, a platform floated by the ministry in partnership with QTourism Limited, a private outfit headed by Ivor Ekpe.

Besides giving room for event planners in the state to access all the necessary agencies of government for seamless events all year round, it is also to enable the state have a comprehensive calendar of events and accessible statistics that would give a picture of the contribution of tourism to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state. Explaining the concept, Akinbile-Yusuf noted that the new initiative had the commitment of all stakeholders in the state, as she noted that; ‘‘I am very elated to address this gathering today being the unveiling of the Q4-Lagos concept after several months of research, planning and stakeholders engagement that eventually culminated into this concept of Q4-Lagos.’’ According to her; ‘‘Q4-Lagos which simply means four Quarters; comprising January to March, April to June, July to September and October to December, was developed as a term that will provide an all-round entertainment and fun for Lagosians and visitors to Lagos State. ‘‘This concept emanated from our findings which revealed that the numbers of visitors and tourists to Lagos State are not captured in statistics. With the idea of the Q4, the statistics of tourism and entertainment activities for each of the quarters can now be easily compiled and collated. ‘‘The Ministry considered it worrisome that there are no reliable statistics and data about the numbers of visitors or tourists that visit Lagos on yearly basis.

The data about their contributions to the state’s economy are often not captured as well. The need to change these and have a more holistic data of tourists to Lagos State brought about the conceptualisation of the Q4 Initiative. She also stated that the initiative will offer tourists and residents adequate information on activities holding in the state.

‘‘Q-4 which is intended to be a yearly event that will help market Lagos in such a way that tourists will always be looking forward to spend their holidays in Lagos as tourism and entertainment activities for the four quarters would have been collated for tourists to plan the quarter of the year they will visit Lagos,’’ she noted. ‘‘This concept also aligns with the mandate of the ministry to develop and introduce new ideas that will further assist in harnessing the numerous opportunities for the growth and development of tourism towards driving focus, Visitors, and opportunities to Lagos,’’ added the commissioner.

She charged stakeholders and event planners in the state to always notify and involve the ministry in all their activities. ‘‘We hope for voluntary compliance with this new concept, we expect our stakeholders to always carry the Ministry along by informing us about their tourism and entertainment events. On our own part, we are ready to give you needed assistance including institutional support that will make your events a success,’’ Akinbile-Yusuf said.

She also highlighted some of the benefits of the new platform, which according to her, include: Optimisation of revenue generation opportunities; Creation and Maintenance of an economic ecosystem of owners, operators, promoters, marketers, event Organisers and planners; Building of capacity; and Upholding global standard and best practice through a designed permanent merchandising, marketing and promotional platform. While on his part, Ivor disclosed that Lagos is a vibrant state, with vibes and energies as well as economy boosting rich potentials, which make the state not just only a commercial hub but also that of a cesspool of various events all year round.

Given these elements and more, he said that it has become necessary to develop an ecosystem that brings all government agencies together to offer event planners access to available facilities, data, equipment and services among others that would make their events not only successful and seamless but offers safety, insurance, security and all needed guaranty for both the event planners and the participants. According to him, ‘‘we expect that as we are waking up again from the closure occasioned by COVID-19, everybody wants to come to Lagos,’’ however; ‘‘can Lagos assure everyone that Lagos is safe? To which he responded in the affirmative. Lagos State government, he said; ‘‘has all the necessary back up that you need for your events but if the state government does not know about your events, you might run into hitches along the way.

‘‘So, the idea behind the Q4-Lagos concept is to aggregate all the necessary government’s agencies together to ensure that they help make the planning and execution of your events seamless and successful.’’ Ivor further noted that the system would guaranty the safety of the people attending the events.

‘‘The idea is to have all service and product providers work together in the planning and we are supporting this through our all inconclusive platform,’’ he noted. He also disclosed that the platform, working with the state government, would promote and market all events, afford visitors and residents access to events holding in the state all year round while also assuring that the platform offers strategic report quarterly, real time and ad hoc reports. Noting that all of these would make the platform realistic and effective for everyone to use because of the holistic information that it would provide on timely basis while enjoining all the service and product providers and event planners in the state, regardless of the nature and number of people that they are catering, to take advantage of the new platform.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...