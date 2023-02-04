Travel & Tourism

Akinboboye bags 10 chieftainc y titles in Cote D'Ivoire

Awards, honour and recognition have continued to roll in from different parts of the world by various countries, organisations, corporate bodies and individuals for the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Forest and Beach Resort in Ikegun Village, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye.

The latest award is coming from far away Cote D’ Ivoire where over the years he has established his presence in helping to develop, market and promote the country’s tourism. One of his notable and most successful efforts is in Grand Bassam region through the activitation of Destination Grand Bassam and also the replication of the La Campagne Tropicana brand in the region. This latest award, however, is coming from a different quarters, the district of Sassandra Matahoue in the region of Zeneneoula. In an official letter conveyin to Akinboboye the award, signed by the Deputy Mayor of the region, Bi Goure Oscar Adika, it stated that he is being honoured for his vision, exemplary leadership and contributions to the development of the region’s tourism, people and economy as well as its villages, which numbered about 150.

The Deputy Mayor also stated in the letter that the award from the 150 villages of the region is supreme title of10 tribes of the region, a recognition that symbolises the high esteem they hold him. It also speaks of the enduring nature of his relationship with the region, which has resulted in the numerous developments that they have enjoyed through him.

‘‘We are giving you the Supreme Chieftaincy title of 10 tribal titles,’’ said Adika, adding that; ‘‘You being the father and cultural leader of tourism in Africa for Africans and in the world, it is to this effect that with your exceptional example in leadership, we have decided to organise this very great occasion with the villagers through tourism and entertainment, with your organisation together we’ll promote our African culture with tourism.’’

The letter also stated that; ‘‘With this ceremony of titles, it will be beneficial to us with your knowledge and experiences in the field of development for our community and country. ‘‘To this end, I add dear (Dr) your presence at the ceremony will make us proud and your leadership will make us the main attraction in this part of the country. ‘‘Please accept my distinguished salutation.’’

The award ceremony is billed to hold later in the year at PAOUFLA, one of the most notable and developed centres of the region. In a terse statement from the management of La Campagne, it expressed delight and appreciation over the award, noting that Akinboboye remains ever grateful to the government and people of the region for this singular honour, which means a lot to him and the brand, pledging that Akinboboye is focused on his promotion of Africa through his Continent Building initiative.

 

