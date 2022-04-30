Travel & Tourism

Akinboboye: We need to build AfCFTA around our collective development

Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, president of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, in one of the panel discussions during the technical section of the just concluded 5th Tourism Transport Summit and Expo on the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Zone (AfCFTA) expressed dissatisfied over the disconnect in Africa and the failure of AfCFTA to get off the block as purposed, calling for a concerted effort by Africans to work together in building Africa into a behemoth ‘‘We are not ready and it is going to take a long time for AfCFTA to be implemented.

Africa is the second largest continent in the world, with 1.2 billion people; strong, vibrant, energetic and knowledgeable and 1.1 billion people in Diaspora; in America, Europe and Asia, in all, with have over 2.2 billion people that are productive and creative. AfCFTA is to unite us and facilitate trade mobility, it is to bring us together and to see how we can work together.

But What I see and hear from my travels across Africa is how each country is trying to take advantage of the next country. But we have to see how we can work together, there has to been a concerted effort to make it work. That means we have to development a blueprint and strategy to make it work.

Therefore, we expect to train ourselves to understand the idea behind it. We must take advantage of our advantage so that we have absolute monopoly. When we do nobody can compete with us. We need to create something special for Africa. I will like to appeal that in the process of developing this AfCFTA that we must work together, not like footballers and competitors but build it around our collective development and growth so that we can stop to be the largest but the poorest continent.

 

Our Reporters

