Akindele captures workable thoughts, ideas in Musings of The Muse

At the formal launch of the book, Musings Of The Muse, written by the Group Managing Director of Courteville Business Solutions, Dr. Adebola Akindele, four panelists sat to discuss what really matters when searching to build success, wealth and purpose. According to the author, who is an outstanding entrepreneur, Musings Of The Muse is a compendium of original thoughts and insightful ideas on leadership, management and life experiences garnered over three decades of corporate existence in employment and entrepreneurship in the murky African business environment. Akindele, while explained that the inspiration to write the book was born out of passion to help the younger generation understand some of the choices that worked while building his career, some failures that later led to success on his life journey.

According to him: “For some of us who have to learn our way through what we have been through in our careers and life without much guidance from mentors or role models, we have to ensure that lessons learned, even the failures and successes have to be documented to be used in training others that are coming up. “The young ones today are lucky to have a lot of mentors. In different sectors, I have been called many times to write and talk about things that have worked for me in my career, things that have worked for others that I know and this is part of what I wrote in the Forward of Musings Of The Muse.

‘‘These experiences are different from the purview of any foreign text books. These thoughts of mine can be seen as home grown tenets of how businesses can be done and how life can be lived and what we are all about as human beings. They are real life experiences that have worked which I believe would encourage others who may be going through the same things in their different careers or endeavours.’’

The book review and unveiling event which took place at Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos, had in attendance the Managing Director of Management Transformation, Dr. Wura Abiola; CEO Nibra Designs Limited, Irunna Ejibe; Jude Onochie and Founder of High Impact Careers, and Dr. Dipo Awojide as the panelists. The four -man panel, moderated by Bright Ukwenga gave different in-depth analysis of the theme, success, wealth and purpose. While reviewing the book, Chairman and Founder of Proshare LLC, Olufemi Awoyemi, explained that Akindele’s book could not have come at a better time, stressing that in the present post-COVID-19 world, where the economy, social and governance are moving rapidly, finding a synthesis of ideas that can help individuals and institutions navigate the bewildering changes will add value to the growth of the society. The book was officially unveiled by the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

