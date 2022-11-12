Arts & Entertainments

Akindele, RMD, others star in Nigeria’s first young adult series, Far From Home

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment platform has announced the launch date of its first Nigerian young adult show, titled; Far From Home. Produced in partnership with the renowned Inkblot Productions, the five-part series concluded principal photography earlier this year and is primed for a December 16 global premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Far From Home follows the story of Ishaya (Mike Afolarin), a charismatic teenager and talented artiste from a poor family whose dream suddenly appeared within reach when a prestigious scholarship to the most exclusive school in the country catapults him into the affluent world of Nigeria’s elite. However, a huge secret threatens Ishaya’s newfound status and ultimately, his family’s safety. The flick blends an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming talents with established screen legends like Funke Akindele, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bucci Franklin, Bimbo Akintola, Linda Ejiofor, Chioma Akpotha, Femi Branch, Carol King and Ufuoma Mcdermott.

While Mike Afolarin, Elma Mbadiwe, Genoveva Umeh, Gbubemi Ejeye, Olumide Oworu and Natse Jemide are part of the vanguard of rising stars. The co-creator of Far From Home and founder of Inkblot Productions, Chinaza Onuzo spoke on the forthcoming release, noting that: “We’re excited to be partnering with Netflix to create this special show on a global scale for and about young Nigerians.

Working with such an amazing cast and crew to tell this unique story about making your way in the world and chasing your dreams no matter your status in life is such a privilege and honour.” The acclaimed Nigerian scriptwriter, Dami Elebe, served as the series’ head writer, with Onuzo, Erika Klopper, Zulumoke Oyibo and Damola Ademola as executive producers

 

