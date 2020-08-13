Akinjide buried privately in family home, celebration postponed

Four months after he died, the remains of the late former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN) were on Thursday interned in his Idi Ishin, Ibadan, home.

His son, Abayomi Akinjide, also a lawyer, who made this known in a statement made available to journalists, said the private burial was necessitated by the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.

Titled: “Private Interment of our Patriarch, Chief Richard Osuolale Abimbola Akinjide SAN, CON, the statement issued on behalf of the entire family said: “Our beloved Patriarch, Chief Richard Osuolale Abimbola Akinjide SAN, CON, who passed on peacefully to glory on 21st April, 2020, was laid to rest on Thursday, 13th August 2020 after a private funeral service by the family at The Chapel of St. Peter, The Rock, Jericho, Ibadan, within the family estate.

“This was done, in consultation with the Archbishop of Ibadan, Anglican Communion and the Oyo State Government, due to the prevailing global public health crisis.

“At the appropriate time, a Celebration of Life Church Service and public events will be held in his honour. The entire Akinjide family would like to thank the Federal and State Governments, our Royal Fathers and traditional institutions, the legal community comprising the Bar and Bench, our friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support,” Abayomi said.

Like this: Like Loading...