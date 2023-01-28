Akinjide’s Daughter: My father applied purist approach to solving 1979 Presidential logjam

…says he had no rift with Awolowo

Oloye Jumoke Akinjide is one of the daughters of late legal luminary and twotime federal minister, late Chief Richard Osuolale Akinjide. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, she took us through the life and times of the late former Attorney General of the Federation, his legal exploits as well as his political journey. Excerpts:

Late Chief Richard Akinjide was not just a political colossus who also excelled in the legal profession; as a daughter, what kind of man was your father?

Well, I know him obviously as a father to me and my siblings and as a husband to my mum. All of us, his children and his grandchildren, still talk about him all the time because he really was a great man not just in the sense of the public space that everybody knows about. He was great. His greatness was divinely ordained. God gives some people wisdom and the power of being perceptive.

That makes all the difference. He was very different from everybody. As we grew older, we realised that this was a man that was remarkable and genuine. He was born to an illustrious family. His great great grandfather was one of the Baloguns of Ibadan in his time. His (forebear) statue is actually erected in front of Mapo Hall. The man I am referring to is Balogun Oderinlo. That was on his mother’s side.

He was born into a Muslim family, his paternal grandfather was very rich. He had farms all over Ibadan land. I was born in 1959, a year before Independence. I was really born into politics. He came from a Muslim family. He was named Abdulrasheed at birth. Interestingly, the name Akinjide was that of his grandfather who brought him up. He was the first child and son of his father. My grandfather had four children, two boys and two girls. The story was that his grandfather took him immediately when he was weaned and said this is the child that he should have had himself. He said this is Akinjide and so, he adopted the name, Akinjide.

He chose to go to school despite the fact that the children of the wealthy at that time were not enrolled into schools. They sent the children of the poor to schools because the Ibadan elites of that era never really understood the importance of education to the children. They would rather send children of the poor and the naughtiest ones to schools. He came from a wealthy background and chose to attend school. He insisted that he wanted to go to school. His immediate younger brother chose not to go to school. I mean Alhaji Rufai Akinjide and that made all the difference between them. This was the first pivotal decision he made in life. He started at the St. Peters School in Aremo. He converted in school to Christianity. That was the second pivotal decision he took.

What was the reaction of his father and grandfather to his conversion?

I think being the first child, they indulged him a lot in everything he did. He was such a good student and scholar. I suspect that they just took it in their stride to say, it was okay. That prompted him to change his name from Abdulrasheed to Richard. He was the only Christian in the family.

What about his secondary education?

He went to Oduduwa College in Ile-Ife and his father made him a ward of the late Ooni Adesoji Aderemi. His grandfather personally handed him over to the late Ooni. He grew up in Ife palace and went to school from there. He only came home for the holidays. He excelled in his academic work. He did his school certificate examinations and went to England. His studies were privately financed by his family. He left for England to study Law.

Did he tell you why he decided to study Law?

I think my dad was one of those lucky people you find around who knew what they wanted to do quite early in life. I don’t know how he encountered Law but I think he knew what he wanted to do. What I know for sure was that he admired the late Chief Adegoke Adelabu who was a lawyer then. That must have greatly influenced his decision to become a lawyer. In England, he read Law and was admitted into the Inner Temple. Coincidentally, he took another course in Journalism. He had this great love for Journalism and Law. I remember that when we were growing up, he was publishing a Yoruba newspaper. Throughout his lifetime, he often published his writings in newspapers. I grew up seeing journalists coming to our house to talk to him. He was of the opinion that Journalism was very important to the state by educating people and enlightening them.

What did he do after completing his Law studies?

Like I said, he read Law in England and came back home to Ibadan here. He worked with the late Chief Adegoke Adelabu in his (Adelabu’s) chambers. He later set up his own chambers.

Did your father tell you the relationship between him and late Chief Adelabu?

I think the late Adelabu was like a mentor to my father in the Law profession as well as in politics. My father followed his footsteps. Law equips you to effectively take part in public life. In those days, being a politician presupposed that you must be very good in public speaking and debating. These are what lawyers do essentially. That came in very handy especially in politics. He came back to the country in 1956. It was a time that the country was approaching its Independence and that meant that there was the need for manpower in the civil service but he insisted that he was going to practice Law rather than go into the civil service. A lot of his friends who came home after their studies overseas joined the civil service.

Could you name some of these friends?

His best friend was late Ambassador Peter Afolabi who was at various times Nigeria’s ambassador to Canada and E.U. There was also the late Chief Lekan Salami of the Shooting Stars fame. There was also Chief Ajeigbe and late Alhaji Inaolaji from Osun State. These were the people we knew with him.

What kind of father was he? I am asking because people of their era were known to be disciplinarians. Was there any time he had to wield the stick against you or any of your siblings?

Funnily enough, my dad was very unique, he was completely different because he never beat us or used any form of corporal punishment on us. It was my mum who was a disciplinarian. She never did that when my father was around. He wouldn’t allow it. He had mostly girls as children, two guys and four girls. He allowed us girls to go to the kitchen. He would never allow us to do any house chores. Whenever he saw me, he would cross paths with my mum. For him, there was no difference between the male and female children. I never knew that dichotomy existed between the male child and the female child until I began to hear the experience of other people around me. My father put a premium on educating his children. He would educate you to doctorate level. Many of us have masters degrees but one funny thing with him was that the day you told him that you were done with education, he would buy you your choice car and would stop supporting you financially. You can still be living with him but he won’t support you financially anymore.

What was his typical day like?

As children, we woke up to the sound of the BBC African Service. That usually woke us up in the morning. My dad would always tune in to listen. He was woke before six in the morning. His radio was beside him. Typically, his day would begin with getting ready to go to the office or the courts as a barrister. He loved the Law. The Law was the big love of his life after my mum. He would attend court sessions from there to his office and come back home. He had two chambers in Lagos and Ibadan. Typically, he would spend Mondays in Ibadan and go to Lagos the other days of the week. He came back home on Saturdays. That was his routine. The Lagos chamber was the main chamber. Though he had houses in Lagos, he never stayed in any of them. He stayed in a hotel. He saw Lagos as a work place. He had his wife and children in Ibadan. He stayed in the Ikoyi Hotel for about 30 years.

How did that arrangement sit with your mummy being a woman?

The funny thing is that they got along very well. My dad used to say that my mum was the minister for internal affairs and he was the minister of external affairs. The arrangement is that my mum should be in charge of the home while my father was to go out to look for ways to fend for the family. My parents owned a joint account that was always funded by dad whether in Nigeria or abroad. My mum could spend any amount that she fancied. My mum was disciplined with money though. He used to say that the pleasure he had in life was to spend on us. He gave my late mum a Roll Royce as a gift on her 40th birthday. He also bought a new house for the family.

Did he in any way influence you or any of your siblings to study Law as a course?

Funnily enough, he wasn’t one to impose his will on people.

In your own case, what prompted your decision to read Law?

I was torn between Law and Medicine. I did my A’ Levels in the UK. But the problem was that I couldn’t stand the sight of blood. My father actually wanted me to become a doctor. He advised me to apply for Medicine and Law at the university which I did. I had to make a choice between the two and I chose Law.

What was it like working with him?

I came back in 1982. At that time, he was the Attorney-General of the country. I was posted to the Federal Ministry of Justice as a youth ‘corper’. On the day I resumed, I reported and I saw him in his office. For the whole year that I was there, I never saw him again. I was just a youthful ‘corper’ in the Department of Civil Litigation.

Was there any particular reason he didn’t contest for any political office after his experience as an elected parliamentarian in the First Republic?

No! He contested for the governorship of Oyo State against late Chief Bola Ige. People believe that there was a big tussle between them because of the fact that they belonged to two opposing political parties, the UPN and the NPN. What a lot of people don’t know is that Uncle Bola Ige and my dad were married to first cousins. Aunty Atinuke Ige and my late mum were first cousins. We were very close as a family. Politically different but closely knit as family.

What was the relationship between the two?

Very cordial contrary to the general belief that they were antagonistic towards one another. In those days, we were all close. We were even very close to the family of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Chief Awolowo really loved my dad. They used to have meetings together.

Was there any particular reason your father never joined the same party with the late Chief Awolowo?

If you remember, my father started his political career in the NCNC. He never started with Chief Awolowo. He only followed the traditional pattern of Ibadan political tendency. When the rift occurred between late Chief Awolowo and late Chief Samuel Akintola, he came to the NCNC for help and my father and others joined forces with Chief Akintola to form NNDP. That was how he became the Federal Minister of Education.

That must have made him the youngest member of the cabinet at that time?

Obviously!

What was the relationship between him and the older members of the cabinet then?

He told me that he learnt a lot from them. He mentioned people like late Malam Musa Yar’Adua, late Alhaji Buka Dipcherima and Alhaji Shehu Shagari as his mentors. That gave him a pan Nigerian outlook. He was a firm federalist. He felt we have to learn to cohabit with other people.

One controversial issue erupted in 1979, I mean the issue of 12 2/3rd. Your father was in the thick of it. What did your father tell you about what happened then?

I was a Law student at the university then. When the incident occurred, he visited the UK to consult with a law professor who wrote a brief on it. He also consulted professors in Cambridge University. He led the legal team of the NPN at that time. It fell on him to solve the conundrum. The situation then was that the requirement for winning a Presidential Election was that apart from having the popu-lar votes cast, the candidate must also score at least one-third of total votes cast in two thirds of the states. The problem was what constituted twothird of 19 states?

What was his argument?

His argument was the pure literary interpretation of the Constitution. He stated that two thirds of 19 is 12 twothirds. It was as simple as that. Why do we have to go looking for another interpretation? There are many other rules for interpreting the law. The first one is the literal interpretation. What it means literally. Should that produce absurdity; we can now go to the golden rule of looking at the intent of the drafters of the law. He opted for the purist approach which is that the two-third of 19 is 12 two-thirds. Shagari had two-third in 12 states. The question was, did he have to have two-third in the 13th state? And he did. This argument was affirmed from the court of first instance up to the Supreme Court.

