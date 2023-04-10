Akinlade, Soname as worthy Nigerian ambassadors

Something good came out of the country beyond our shores recently with the acquisition of Danish football club, Aarhus Fremad by a Nigerian, Shola Akinlade. The deal, which gave him 55 per cent of the shares, makes him the second Nigerian to buy a European club.

Another Nigerian, Kunle Soname is the big name behind Portuguese side, Firense. These two entrepreneurs are also playing big at home. Akinlade is the proprietor of Sporting Lagos, a Nigerian National League outfit while Soname’s Remo Stars, Ikenne went continental in the current soccer season.

At a time when the country is often in the news for all the wrong reasons, from terrorism to cybercrimes and violence through electoral malpractices, the duo should be commended for venturing into business in highly competitive Europe.

Their investments outside the African continent are also going to help the Nigerian economy. With experience gained from conducive European environment, the idea is to create openings at home for budding talents who will eventually find lucrative offers away from home. Akinlade was emphatic.

He said: “I want to spend the next 30, 40 years building something that helps the next generation of football talents in Nigeria.” The Tech Investor has plans of setting up a soccer academy that will catch players young and mould them to the extent that as they approach late teenage years, will be in hot demand by top clubs around the world. With commanding interests in Firense and Aarhus Fremad respectively, Soname and Akinlade are opening up opportunities for players from Remo Stars and Sporting Lagos in Europe.

This will not only boost self-confidence, it is an easy way to deter talents from following diminishing routes around low rate Asian clubs. Soname has shown how to better manage a club. Remo Stars got a good result in Morocco in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup game because they flew direct to North Africa.

This was possible because Value Jets airline also belongs to him. Other Nigerian teams would first fly to Europe before connecting a flight to the Maghreb. In 1988, Iwuanyanwu Nationale were stranded in Rabat, Morocco for one week after a semi-final match with FAR in the CAF Champions League.

It was such a huge embarrassment that they ran out of cash and had to be fed by their hosts. Sporting Lagos have not hit it big yet but the name, Akinlade is opening doors. Big companies like Piggyvest, Abeg, Renmoney and Helium Health have identified with the club. The attraction comes from the deep pocket of a man whose company Paystack was bought over by Stripe for $200 million in 2020.

The move by Soname and Akinlade will encourage other Nigerians to invest in football, with all the attendant multiplier effects. Most Nigerian clubs are owned by state governments that hardly pay salaries. Some governors use football to massage their political egos and do not care much about players’ welfare. When Enugu Rangers won the Premier League on 2016, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi gained some mileage and promised to reward the team.

His departure as Enugu State governor is about six weeks away and yet some of those promises are still blowing in the wind. Plateau United won the FA Cup. Governor Simon Lalong was full of effusive words. Like Ugwuanyi, he is also ooking at the exit door in the next couple of weeks. Players who brought the cup to Jos are still begging the Plateau State governor to live up to those his sweet words. With clubs like Remo Stars and Sporting Lagos opening their doors, we expect an exodus to hit some of the big for nothing Nigerian clubs.

The import is that gradually, footballers will be earning well like their counterparts in Europe. This will improve standards at home. There are other points to take away too. Akinlade has shown young Nigerians can stand tall with their peers around the globe. He graduated with a degree in Computer Science from Babcock University, Ilishan – Remo in 2006.

The Software Engineer did not wait for one politician chart his future. Soname has made a bold statement that there is a better life beyond politics. He was Chairman, Ikosi-Ketu Local Government Council in Lagos. Instead of empowering constituents with tricycles, he has offered jobs through football. Those who are not eyeing professional careers in Portugal through Firense are either playing for Remo Stars or working in the different facilities at the classy Remo Stadium.

More jobs are available at Valujet Airlines and Bet9ja, one of the popular betting companies. We commend the efforts of these great Nigerians who have made incursions globally and are bringing back fortunes to boost the economy.

Their investments at home are also engaging fellow countrymen meaningfully. It is remarkable that from Ben Osi Umunna, whose £50,000 investment made him a director at Crystal Palace, England in the late 80s, we now have more compatriots as owners of European clubs.

Like this: Like Loading...