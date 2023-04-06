News

Akinlayo Rep Elect congratulate Ekiti Governor on supreme court victory, greets Ekiti on Easter celebration

The house of Representatives Member Elect for the Ekiti North constituency 11. Hon Akinlayo kolawole has send his good will message to congratulate the governor of Ekiti state in his recent victory at the supreme court says the prayers of Ekiti people has been answered . in a statement he made available to this news platform, he said he’s personally happy and felicitate with our leader Mr BIODUN ABAYOMI OYEBANJI BAO a Progressive Governor per excellence on the recent supreme court judgment that declared him as the authentic winner of the people’s mandate. It is cristal clear that your Excellency is one of the most intelligent and eloquent leaders in Nigeria today; considering your intimidating record during the creation of Ekiti state and since the beginning of this our nacent democracy. Your Excellency is a technocrat that is humble, large hearted, friendly, gentle, patriotic, dogged and distinguished. Our people surely deserve a highly competent man like him as their Governor, especially with our very apt slogan as ‘the land of Honour in Nigeria. Ekiti people do not deserve anything less.

Akinlayo Kolawole thereby urged the people of the state to support the good man God has bestowed on them as a leader that is very determined to selflessly transform Ekiti State for the benefit of citizens. Akinlayo also congratulate fellow progressive minded stakeholders and other supporters in the APC family and indeed all democrats in Nigeria for this victory that toughens our abiding commitment to the recovery and progress of Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians. He also used the opportunity to congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters for this year Easter celebration, I urged them to use the opportunity of this period to call on their God to turn the fortune of this great nation for better at this critical period of our national life.

