Akinmolayan’s awardwinning hit Elevator Baby gets official Indian remake

Nollywood director, Niyi Akinmolayan’s award-winning film, Elevator Baby, which was picked up by Bollywood filmmakers based in Hyderabad, India for a remake and titled ‘Thank You Brother’, is set for paid viewing. After the international success of Nollywood production, ‘Elevator Baby’ on Netflix, Bollywood director, Ramesh Raparthi, reportedly reached out to Niyi Akinmolayan, to discuss rights to remake the film in an Indian version. Akinmolayan’s nod officially marked the first cross-territory remake between Bollywood and Nollywood.

“It felt fulfilling to see Elevator Baby win several awards and appreciated by a global audience, but Ramesh’s request for a remake confirmed how good a content we made with a story that resonates with several urban societies. I look forward to seeing the magic he has done with the story,” said an enthusiastic Akinmolayan who doubles as producer and executive producer of the film in a virtual chat with journalists.

“I’m glad that Anthill Studios is playing a pioneering role regarding building relationships with Bollywood, which I believe would open more avenues for remakes and possible co-productions in the nearest future,” he added. Also speaking about the remake, Elevator Baby’s director, Akay Mason, was excited about the prospect: “I feel honoured to have been handed the responsibility of interpreting this amazing story and I believe that its multiple awards are proof that we did a good job, but seeing it approached from a different societal angle would be amazing to watch.

I trust that Ramesh and his team have introduced new dynamics and I can’t wait to see how it enhances the intrigue,” he said. ‘Thank You Brother’ stars Bollywood star Anasuya Bharadwaj and other actors in supporting roles, including Ashwin J Viraj, Monica Reddy, Harsha Chemudu and Aa-

