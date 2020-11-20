News

Akinreti seeks inclusive election in Lagos NUJ council

Posted on Author Appollonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos State, Dr. Kazeem Akinreti and candidate in the election, has sought a quick resolution of the current crisis stallingelections of the Lagos State Council of the NUJ, urging the National Secretariat to make the process inclusive for those already disenfranchised. Akinreti made the call yesterday when he and a team of journalists from the Lagos State Council paid a solidarity visit to New Telegraph newspapers in Ikeja, Lagos, to express concern over the stalled election.

He explained that he was concerned over the disenfranchisement of some members in the Lagos State Council, explaining that the development had prompted his solidarity visit, with a view to charting the way forward. Akinreti was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary, NUJ, Lagos Information Chapel, Bakare Temitayo; the Editor of Fair Press Magazine, Hameed Olabisi; the Chairman, NUJ, Voice of Nigeria (VON) Chapel, Adamson Momoh and Bureau Chief, New Nigerian Newspapers (NNN), Tedunjaiye Raymond.

Explaining why the NUJ, Lagos State Council election initially scheduled for Thursday, November 5, could not hold, he said the issue of disenfranchisement was raised at the Congress during ‘Matters Arising’ by some affected members of the council especially from the Ministry of Information, the VON, the Guardian Newspapers, the New Telegraph, Local Government Information, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IGP Adamu seeks better funding for police, says 11bn capital budget inadequate

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…Furnish us with names of killed officers, burnt stations – Reps The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu has appealed to the House of Representatives to increase the annual budget of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in order to enable the force tackle crime and criminality in the country. He made the appeal during […]
News

COVID-19: FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 481 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in weeks, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) topped the list of states with new coronavirus infections in the country. Out of 481 samples confirmed positive on Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the FCT recorded the most infections with 96 cases, followed by Lagos with 89. The […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: We can defeat COVID-19 like we did to polio

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that African countries could defeat the Coronavirus pandemic in the same manner it eradicated the Wild Polio Virus on the continent.   The president spoke at the formal certification of the Wild Polio Virus eradication in the African region during the virtual session of the 70th World Health Organisation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: