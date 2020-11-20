Akinreti seeks inclusive election in Lagos NUJ council

The immediate past Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lagos State, Dr. Kazeem Akinreti and candidate in the election, has sought a quick resolution of the current crisis stallingelections of the Lagos State Council of the NUJ, urging the National Secretariat to make the process inclusive for those already disenfranchised. Akinreti made the call yesterday when he and a team of journalists from the Lagos State Council paid a solidarity visit to New Telegraph newspapers in Ikeja, Lagos, to express concern over the stalled election.

He explained that he was concerned over the disenfranchisement of some members in the Lagos State Council, explaining that the development had prompted his solidarity visit, with a view to charting the way forward. Akinreti was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary, NUJ, Lagos Information Chapel, Bakare Temitayo; the Editor of Fair Press Magazine, Hameed Olabisi; the Chairman, NUJ, Voice of Nigeria (VON) Chapel, Adamson Momoh and Bureau Chief, New Nigerian Newspapers (NNN), Tedunjaiye Raymond.

Explaining why the NUJ, Lagos State Council election initially scheduled for Thursday, November 5, could not hold, he said the issue of disenfranchisement was raised at the Congress during ‘Matters Arising’ by some affected members of the council especially from the Ministry of Information, the VON, the Guardian Newspapers, the New Telegraph, Local Government Information, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...