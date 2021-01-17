News

Akinrinade, Ladoja to co-chair Pan-Yoruba Summit in Ibadan

Posted on

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Alani Akinrinade(rtd) and former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, will co-chair a summit of Yoruba leaders, eminent personalities and stakeholders billed for January 21 at Ibadan, Oyo State.

 

The summit, conveyed under the aegis of Yoruba Patriots Movement with the theme “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday,

 

Today and Tomorrow” is scheduled for the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan. In a statement issued by Engr. Adekunle Olayinka Secretary,

 

Planning Committee on behalf of the conveners, said the Summit will be held in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols and will feature a virtual component to facilitate the participation of wide spectrum of stakeholders in the affairs of Yoruba nation.

 

“The Summit will deliberate on prevailing and future sociopolitical challenges as well as prospects of Yoruba nation with emphasis on issues that bother on the welfare, security and mutual coexistence of Yoruba people within a peaceful, stable and united Nigeria, “the statement said.

 

“Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Professor Yemi Osinbajo will declare the Summit open.

 

Prominent Yoruba political chieftains and opinion leaders expected at the Summit include Afenifere patriarch, Chief Reuben Fasoranti; Senator Biyi Durojaiye, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Chief Afe Babalola, Aare Gani Adams amongst others.”

 

Key resource persons listed for the Summit include Pastor Tunde Bakare, Latter Rain Assembly; Dr. Yemi Farounbi, Former Nigeria Ambassador to Phillipine; Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo- Dosunmu, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation; Professor Ayoade Oduola, Director, University of Ibadan Research Foundation; Professor Siyan Oyefeso, Director General, Centre of African Culture, Osogbo; Professor Adegbenga Onabamiro, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan and Senator Smart Adeyemi representing Kogi West.

