Akinrun Stool: Process that produced new Akirun not cancelled – Osun govt

The Osun State Government on Saturday said it has not cancelled the process that produced the new Akirun of Ikirun, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

 

The selection process which produced Prince Yunus Akadiri from Obaara Ruling House as the new Akinrun of Ikirun had been put on hold in the past few weeks following several protests and litigations in courts and protests. New Telegraph reports that the stool of Akirun became vacant following the death of Oba Abdulrauf Adewale Adedeji who passed in February last year.

 

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Local Government and  Chieftaincy Matters, Rasaq Adeosun, reacting to a newspaper report (not New Telegraph) that government has cancelled the selection process that produced Prince Akadiri and commenced a fresh process, stated that the government is not aware of the purported fresh selection process. He said, “as far as the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs is concerned, we have not taken any fresh decision.

 

Aside from the directives that we gave that the local government should go to the ruling house ordered by the court, we have not been involved in any other thing. It has not been escalated to us anyway. They are challenging the matter in court and unless the court rules otherwise, we can’t take any action.

 

“We have not done anything new. I don’t know where they got that information. The state government is not aware of the claim by the newspaper,” Adeosun added. Also, counsel to the Akinrun-elect, Galadima Muideen Adeoye, has described the claim that a fresh selection process has begun as ‘fabricated lies.’ “The judgment of the court that dismissed the motion for stay of process on the final installation of Akinrun still stands.

 

The court also directed the state government to begin the process for the installation of Prince Akadiri and they have done the needful.

 

