Akinsola promises better future for taekwondo

The president-elect of the Taekwondo Supporters Club of Nigeria, Gideon Akinsola, has promised to take the club to the next level ahead of his inauguration next weekend.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, the Nigeria’s FIFA Security Officer said he cannot wait to continue the good work of the outgoing president, Grandmaster Abdullahi Saidu. Akinsola said as the second president- elect, his main target will be to develop our athletes to perform optimally and bring honours to Nigeria.

 

“I am the 2nd President-elect of Taekwondo Supporters Club of Nigeria. “I am taking over from the first President whose tenure elapsed some months ago having completed his four year tenure,” he said.

