Akintoye-led YWC dissolves 16-member executive committee

YORUBA World Council (YWC) under the leadership of Professor Banji Akintoye, has dissolved a 16-member Interim Executive Committee with immediate effect while also setting up a four-member committee with the same responsibility.

 

The association which staged rallies in states of the South-West in support of the governors when they launched the Western Nigeria Security Network took the decision at the end of its meeting in Ibadan at the weekend.

 

At the meeting were leader of Soludero Hunters Association, Nuren  Ajijola Anabi, Kunle Adesokan, Muda Dapo Ogunsola, Chief Aduranigba, Chief Imam Yoruba of Ilorin and Iyanda Wasiu Abiodun, Paul Bankole, Princess Oyeronke Akinlolu, Otunba F. W. Olukoya, amongst others.

 

Alhough Professor Banji Akintoye dismissed claims that the group was fractionalized, the group in a communique said that the Interim Executive Committee, consisting of 16-member secretaries and directors, stood dissolved immediately as a 4-man Support Committee to work with the President-General and Leader pending when a convention would be held to elect substantive officers, be set up immediately.”

