Akintoye-led YWC dissolves 16-member Executive Committee

Yoruba World Council (YWC), under the leadership of Professor Banji Akintoye, has dissolved its 16-member Interim Executive Committee with immediate effect, while also setting up a four-member committee with the same responsibility.

The association, which staged rallies in states of the South West in support of the governors when they launched the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun, took the decision at the end of its meeting which held in Ibadan, at the weekend.

Though Professor ‘Banji Akintoye dismissed claims that the group was fractionalized, the group said, in a communique that the Interim Executive Committee, consisting of 16-member secretaries and directors, stand dissolved immediately and that a four-man Support Committee, to work with the President General and Leader, pending when a convention would be held to elect substantive officers, be set up immediately.

The communique, which was signed by Princess Tanimowo Okusaga, read: “Neither is YWC in any crisis and it is functioning smoothly and has great confidence in its leader, Professor ‘Banji Akintoye.

“We are also grateful to all our leaders, officers and youths who have worked assiduously with the Leader and President General to keep the organisation strong and achievement-oriented.

“We give gratitude to God for phenomenal achievements in one year motivating the Yoruba people all over Nigeria to defend their homeland.”

