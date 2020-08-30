Metro & Crime

Akintoye-led YWC dissolves 16-member Executive Committee

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Yoruba World Council (YWC), under the leadership of Professor Banji Akintoye, has dissolved its 16-member Interim Executive Committee with immediate effect, while also setting up a four-member committee with the same responsibility.

 

The association, which staged rallies in states of the South West in support of the governors when they launched the Western Nigeria Security Network, Amotekun, took the decision at the end of its meeting which held in Ibadan, at the weekend.

 

Though Professor ‘Banji Akintoye dismissed claims that the group was fractionalized, the  group said, in a communique that the Interim Executive Committee, consisting of 16-member secretaries and directors, stand dissolved immediately and that a four-man Support Committee, to work with the President General and Leader, pending when a convention would be held to elect substantive officers, be set up immediately.

 

The communique, which was signed by Princess Tanimowo Okusaga, read: “Neither is YWC in any crisis and it is functioning smoothly and has great confidence in its leader, Professor ‘Banji Akintoye.

“We are also grateful to all our leaders, officers and youths who have worked assiduously with the Leader and President General to keep the organisation strong and achievement-oriented.

“We give gratitude to God for phenomenal achievements in one year motivating the Yoruba people all over Nigeria to defend their homeland.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Diri orders sealed churches to be unsealed

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has asked the state taskforce on COVID-19 to unseal worship centres that run afoul of measures imposed by the state government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He, however, urged the violators to retrace their steps as his administration derived no pleasure in shutting down […]
Metro & Crime

N33bn fraud: Mompha sues EFCC while facing trial

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

An internet celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, currently standing trial for alleged N33 billion fraud has slammed a N5 million suit on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged unlawful arrest and detention. In the fundamental rights enforcement suit, Mompha is challenging his arrest and subsequent […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara Customs generates N2.3b from January to June 2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

*Publicly burns unfit food items Nigerian Customs Service, Kwara Area Command, has raked in a total sum of N2.3 billion as revenue from January to June this year. Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Controller, Kwara Area Command, Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello, said: “It is no longer news that COVID-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: