Akintoye To UN Chief: You must visit scenes of terrorists attacks

Foremost Yoruba self-determination nationalist and leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has advised the visiting United Nations Secretary- General, Antonio Gutteres, to make his fact-finding visit to Nigeria meaningful, impactful and worth the while by seeing facts on the ground and not fiction that President Muhammadu Buhari administration has packaged for the august visitor.

In a statement issued in Lagos on his behalf by his Media and Communications Adviser, Maxwell Adeleye, the Yoruba leader said Guterres must resist attempts by the Buhari administration to pull the wool over his eyes, sell him dummies and lead him by the nose in the wrong direction. He said: “The Buhari administration has started doing that already by preventing the UN chief from meeting the right people and from going to the right places. He is being shielded from the truth and from the reality on the ground. “He is being deceived not to see the atrocities and deceit of the Buhari administration.

At the eleventh hour, Guterres’s itinerary has been amended to divert him from the theatres of the atrocious bestiality of killers, murderers, bandits, herders and kidnappers that the Buhari administration has treated with kid gloves. “The pedigree, antecedents, spoken words and body language of Buhari as a person supports Islamic fundamentalism. The policies and politics of his administration give fillip to the sa Buhari is the reason why Nigeria is on fire. In a supposed democracy, Buhari’s government is government of the Fulani by the Fulani and for the Fulani.

