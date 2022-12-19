Akinwunmi Charity Foundation stages mini-tournament in Lagos

Arrangements have entered top gear for the annual Seyi-Akinwunmi Charity Foundation with a mini football tournament slated for Friday, December in Lagos. It is the ninth edition of the Charity Foundation event and it will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

Our correspondent reliably learnt that over the past weeks, the organising body of this event has been working round the clock to stage a befitting show for the foundation and the philanthropist cum football administrator, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi. Only on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the organising body also held a meeting as part of the preparation for the event.

A member of the organising body, Mojeed Adegbindin, said on Sunday that there were many items on the cards for the one day event. “We are going to unfold details later in the week but I can confirm so much work has been put into this year’s event and all the participants are guaranteed to have loads of fun.

“The main objective is the Charity Foundation and we will also reveal the package for the beneficiaries in the days ahead,” Adegbindin said. There will be series of football matches on Friday by male and female teams while a top notch exhibition game is also on the cards.

